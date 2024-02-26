East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, two outfits languishing in the bottom half of the ISL 2023-24 points table, will lock horns at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, February 26. Both teams have been on a similar trajectory in the league, having failed to consistently string together winning performances.

While the Red and Gold Brigade's season peaked with their Super Cup 2024 victory, their performances have been dwindling in the ISL since then. They have collected only four points out of a possible 15 in the ISL since then, and the Kolkata giants are placed in ninth spot in the standings. In their most recent outing, East Bengal went down to an inspired Jamshedpur FC team despite taking a lead.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans have a similar standing in the league, only behind East Bengal on goal difference. After the clinical victory over Kerala Blasters FC, many expected Chennaiyin FC to set out on a winning run. However, the Owen Coyle-led outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC at home, hampering their momentum yet again.

Coyle addressed the occasion and the importance of the match considering the similarity in standings and said in the pre-match press conference:

“I think there are a lot of similarities between us and East Bengal FC. It's a huge game for both teams. The great thing for us is that everything is in our own hands,” he said.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

The Marina Machans have complete domination when it comes to the record in this fixture. They are unbeaten in their seven ISL fixtures against East Bengal FC, drawing five times and winning twice. It is the only side that the Marina Machans holds such a record against in the ISL.

Matches played: 7

East Bengal wins: 0

Chennaiyin FC wins: 2

Draws: 5

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (7 goals in 14 matches)

Chennaiyin FC: Jordan Murray (3 goals in 12 matches)

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Nandhakumar Sekar (3), Rafael Crivellaro (5).

Most clean sheets: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (6), Debjit Majumder (3).

Most shots: Cleiton Silva (28), Rafael Crivellaro (20).

Most interceptions: Ankit Mukherjee (18), Mandar Rao Desai (14).