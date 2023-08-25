East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: When and where to watch the Durand Cup 2023 clash? 

Fresh off a solid group stage campaign, East Bengal FC are set to lock horns with I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2023. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, August 25.

After a slow start to their tournament, East Bengal managed to turn things around. They secured a vital derby win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and followed it up with another victory against Punjab FC to secure their spot in the last eight.

Carles Cuadrat will be pleased with the fact that his side have not conceded any goals in the tournament after the 2-2 draw to Bangladesh Army. The upcoming quarter-final is anticipated to draw a packed crowd of East Bengal fans, whose support will be massive if they are to beat Gokulam Kerala.

In the pre-match press interaction, Carles Cuadrat expressed his confidence in his team.

"The stakes are obviously higher in the knockouts, but I believe in taking one match at a time. We faced some strong opponents in the group stage, and doing well against them has boosted our confidence," he said.

On the other side, Gokulam Kerala overcame the odds to reach the quarter-finals. They topped a group which contained Indian Super League sides Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

The team achieved an initial victory against the Indian Air Force, followed by a remarkable 4-3 triumph over their arch-rivals Kerala Blasters. This secured top spot in the group.

Despite a loss to Bengaluru FC in the final group game, head coach Domingo Oramas believes that his side can get a positive result against the Torchbearers.

"We will play against a big team, ISL players and in their city, but we are excited and we are preparing the match to do all our best. We need to be compact in defense and brave and be attacking to do a good performance," Oramas said.

The game is expected to be a tight affair, and both teams will have chances on the counter-attack. Ultimately, the outcome of the game is likely to hinge on which team can be more effective and precise in front of the goal.

East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Durand Cup 2023 match details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Quarter Final 2, Durand Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Friday, August 25, 6:00 PM.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6:00 pm IST on Friday.

East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Live streaming details

The game between East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 pm IST on Friday.