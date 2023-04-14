East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned | Hero Super Cup 2023

East Bengal FC drew Hyderabad FC 3-3 in their second game of the Super Cup 2023 in Manjeri Kerala on Thursday (April 13).

East Bengal FC came into the game having drawn their first game in the Super Cup 1-1 with Odisha FC.

Hyderabad FC came into the game defeating Aizawl FC in their previous game.

It was an important game for both sides as a berth in the semi-finals was involved with the result of the game today.

With Odisha FC defeating Aizawl FC in the first game of the day, both teams needed the win to stay in the race to grab the semi-final spot.

The game started with East Bengal FC taking an early lead in the fourth minute as Naorem Mahesh played a good one-two with Cleiton Silva and dribbled past Gurmeet and slotted the ball into an empty net.

The lead didn't stay for long as Hyderabad FC equalized in the 11th minute courtesy of Javier Siverio's header from a Halicharan Narzary cross.

East Bengal took the lead once again in the 18th minute when VP Suhair slotted the ball into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Naorem Mahesh Singh scored again in the 44th minute to double the lead for the Red and Gold Brigade.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-1 in favor of Stephen Constantine's side.

The second half started with Hyderabad FC trying hard to score a goal.

Manolo Marquez made some changes in the second half, and they worked to perfection.

Javier Siverio made full use of a rebound in the 71st minute and slotted the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Second-half substitute Rabeeh scored in the 81st minute to level the scores for the Nizams.

At full-time the scoreboard read 3-3 with both sides sharing a point each.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 A game of two halves

Javier Siverio scored in both halves (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

The match started on a bright note for East Bengal FC as they took the lead early on in the game. The Nizams did manage to equalize in the 11th minute. East Bengal FC showcased some of the best brands of football they have done all season.

The way they moved the ball around and attacked was praiseworthy.

The Red and Golds went into the halftime break with a handsome lead and it looked like East Bengal were on course to secure their first win against the Nizams.

In the second half, though, Hyderabad FC put on an entirely different show to turn the game on its head. They scored twice to draw the game and managed to secure a point from a game that looked lost.

It was a classic tale of a game of two halves.

#2 Hyderabad FC substitutes work to perfection, East Bengal FC's substitutes flop

Jordan failed to impress today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

We spoke about a tale of two halves in the previous point. In this point we will draw your attention towards the impact the substitutes of both sides had on the game.

Hyderabad FC's substitutes, especially Borja, Yasir and Rabeeh, had a tremendous impact on the game in the second half as they were involved in both the goals Hyderabad FC scored in the second half.

East Bengal FC's substitutes, on the other hand, had a negative impact on the game. With Jake Jervis being withdrawn the entire shape and pressing of the Red and Gold Brigade was messed up which helped Hyderabad FC take control of the game. Jordan O'Doherty failed to impact the game and he wasted some good opportunities to create some good chances for East Bengal FC. Sumit Passi too didn't have a good game.

All in all, Stephen Constantine has to take the blame for the poor substitutions he made in the game today.

#1 Naorem Mahesh Singh keeps on impressing everyone

Mahesh scored a brace today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Naorem Mahesh Singh has been one of the biggest revelations of the season. He had a fantastic ISL season finishing as the Indian player with the highest number of assists.

His performances earned him a maiden call-up to the national side where he made an impressive debut.

Naorem continued his good run of form today, scoring twice in the first half today. While Mahesh is known for his assists, today he showcased his skills as a handy goalscorer who can score crucial goals for his side.

If Mahesh continues performing the way he has been doing this season, he will become a crucial asset for the national team.

