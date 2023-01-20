East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: EBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 20, 2023

East Bengal FC (EBFC) locks horns with Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the third match of Matchweek 16 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Friday, January 20, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of disappointing results. East Bengal lost 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC, conceding two second-half goals after Cleiton Silva scored in a first half that East Bengal dominated.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC were lucky to escape with a point in a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC, courtesy of a late Ogbeche penalty. It did, however, put them back in the chase for the top spot with Mumbai City FC and they're currently seven points behind the Islanders.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Charalambos Kyriakou, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 20, 2023, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite East Bengal FC's home advantage, I feel that Hyderabad FC starts this game as the favorites. While Cleiton Silva's quality shouldn't be ignored, the other attacking options from East Bengal pale in comparison to the ones from Hyderabad FC.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cleiton Silva, Halicharan Narzary, Alex Lima, Mohammad Yasir, and Akash Mishra are the six players I feel are must-haves on every team. Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera both have a high ceiling for points and could be excellent differentials.

Cleiton Silva and Ogbeche would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suvam Sen, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Ivan Gonzalez, Alex Lima, Halicharan Narzary, Naorem Roshan Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Javier Siverio, Cleiton Silva, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. | Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Halicharan Narzary, VP Suhair, Mohammad Yasir, Borja Herrera, Cleiton Silva, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Halicharan Narzary.

