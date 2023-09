East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: EBFC vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 30, 2023

East Bengal FC go up against Hyderabad FC in the fourth game of Matchweek 2 of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday, September 30, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal drew goalless with Jamshedpur FC at the same venue and are seeking their first home win of the season against a weakened Hyderabad side.

Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera made the switch to East Bengal ahead of the season. Hyderabad will also be without goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh and defender Chinglensana, who are on Asian Games duty.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren DSilva

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio/Cleiton Silva

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: September 30, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

East Bengal FC look the better side on paper, with some top-quality ISL stars joining their ranks this season. However, Hyderabad does have a strong Indian contingent and will expect a solid display from them to get something from the game.

Jonathan Moya is the talisman of Hyderabad FC, with Joe Knowles also important. Naorem Mahesh Singh, Borja Herrera and Jose Pardo are the other players who can be called essentials.

The likes of Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Siverio, Mohammad Yasir and Petteri Pennanen powerful differentials if they start. Jonathan Moya, Javier Siverio Borja Herrera and Naorem Mahesh Singh seem like the best captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nikhil Poojary, Mandar Dessai, Jose Pardo, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joe Knowles, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jonathan Moya

Captain: Borja Herrera | Vice-Captain: Jonathan Moya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nishu Kumar, Jose Pardo, Nim Dorjee, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Joe Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Jonathan Moya

Captain: Jonathan Moya Vice-Captain: Javier Siverio