East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a dull 0-0 draw against Jamshedpur FC in their ISL 2023-24 opener, East Bengal FC will next host former champions Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Red and Gold Brigade were held to a stalemate by the Men of Steel, thanks to the defensive masterclass from Jamshedpur FC's makeshift center-back Elsinho.

Although Carles Cuadrat's men created a few clearcut chances throughout the night, they failed to convert any of them. While the dropped points leave a sour taste in the mouth of the Torchbearers, it will also inspire them to carry out a more clinical display against Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Nizams are yet to feature in the ISL 2023-24 season after their opening tie against FC Goa was postponed. New head coach Thangboi Singto will be eager to test the waters against a capable opponent on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC finished second in the league last season, behind Mumbai City FC, under then-head coach Manolo Marquez. However, the club has undergone a major renovation and can be considered a bit of an unknown entity at this point.

“Every ISL game is a challenge. All the teams have equal opportunity to win games. As Hyderabad FC, as players and staff, we are ready. We are excited to face East Bengal FC. One of the strengths of Hyderabad FC is the togetherness and camaraderie in the group. The new players that have come in have bonded really well with the previous players," Singto averred ahead of their clash against East Bengal.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty, Borja Herrera, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor, Alex Saji, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

As mentioned earlier, there is a lot of ambiguity regarding the approach of Hyderabad FC, so expect a few surprises. While East Bengal, by now, has a settled core to depend on, the Nizams might still be trying to string together a cohesive starting lineup. But the visitors have enough firepower in their ranks to snatch a point or three away from the tightly-contested fixture.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 2-2 Hyderabad FC