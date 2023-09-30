East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash?

East Bengal FC are gearing up to host 2021-22 Indian Super League winners Hyderabad FC on Saturday, September 30. The game will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Torchbearers, who have undergone a complete squad overhaul, started their season with a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC. They were the dominant side throughout and had several chances to score and secure all three points.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat will be pleased with the start his side have made in this season. However, he will hope that his forwards can convert the opportunities when presented. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Cuadrat urged his team to be mentally prepared to defend their lead.

"We are doing the work to win the game. The last 15 minutes of the first half against Jamshedpur FC was terrific. It is always good to see the other team in a friendly but of course it is a friendly situation. We have to be ready for a close game," he said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will play for the first time this season as their opening game against FC Goa was postponed. This delay would have offered more time for Thangboi Singh and Conor Nestor to assess the squad and familiarize themselves with the new players.

Notably, Hyderabad FC have seen the departure of key players such as Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, and Halicharan Narzary. With a new head coach and players at the helm, the team will require time to adapt to the league.

Thangboi Singh, speaking to the media, highlighted Hyderabad FC's strengths in teamwork and unity, a hallmark of their tenure under Manolo Marquez. Singh believes that this team ethos will continue under his leadership as well.

"We are excited to face East Bengal FC. One of the strengths of Hyderabad FC is the togetherness and the camaraderie in the group. The new players that have come in have bonded really well with the previous players. There are some senior very experienced players who have bonded well with the young players," he said.

While East Bengal are slight favorites, the game is poised to be a tight affair and likely determined by which team displays clinical finishing in front of the goal.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 9

Date & Time: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 8pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8pm IST on September 30.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live streaming details

The match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.