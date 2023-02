East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: EBFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 3, 2023

East Bengal FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in the second fixture of Matchweek 18 of the Hero Indian Super League on Friday (February 3) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal have been in poor form, losing all four of their games in January, and are coming off a 4-2 defeat to FC Goa. The Blasters, meanwhile, have had a mixed bag in January, winning and losing two games apiece. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jarvis, Cleiton Silva

Kerala Blasters

Karanjit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Bryce Miranda, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: February 3, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While the Blasters aren't in great form themselves, they enter this game as the favourites. With plenty of regular starters like Sahal Abdul Samad and Alexandre Lima not expected to start, new players could enter the fray as viable Dream11 picks.

Ruivah Hormipam, Adrian Luna, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Rahul KP are the only four players I feel are must-haves. The likes of Jordan O'Doherty, Jeakson Singh, Bryce Miranda and Apostolos Giannou should be good differentials.

Adrian Luna, Cleiton Silva and Dimitris Diamantakos would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Ruivah Hormipam, Ivan Gonzalez, VP Suhair, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Naorem Roshan Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, Cleiton Silva, Adrian Luna

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Karanjit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ruivah Hormipam, Sarthak Golui, Jordan O'Doherty, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Apostolos Giannou, Cleiton Silva, Adrian Luna

Captain: Adrian Luna | Vice-Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh

