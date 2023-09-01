East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup final clash?

For the first time in 19 long years, the Durand Cup will once again witness the iconic Kolkata Derby in the grand finale. Both East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have had a stellar campaign so far in the tournament, edging past NorthEast United FC and FC Goa respectively in the semi-finals.

The Red and Gold Brigade completed a dramatic comeback on Tuesday after going down by two goals. An own goal from Dinesh Singh, and a 97th-minute equalizer from Nandhakumar Sekar, allowed EBFC to crawl back into the tie. A botched penalty in the shootout from Parthib Gogoi ensured the Kolkata Giants' pathway into the final showdown.

With Carles Cuadrat roaring at the sidelines, the Torchbearers marched into the final of the competition after a prolonged hiatus.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have had an outstanding campaign of their own. After an upsetting 1-0 defeat in the second round of group-stage matches against their neighboring rivals, MBSG managed to regroup and put up a formidable performance against Mumbai City FC.

Expect the final to be an intense affair, with both teams flying high. In comparison to their approach in the previous seasons, East Bengal have looked far more adventurous under the Spanish tactician and never opted to get into a shell. Mohun Bagan will have to be cautious on the break.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final match details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Final, Durand Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 3, 4.00 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The mega Durand Cup final match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6:00 pm IST on Sunday, September 3.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Live streaming details

The game between the Torchbearers and the Mariners can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 4:00 pm IST on Sunday.