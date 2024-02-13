East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC: EBFC vs MCFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - 13 February, 2024

East Bengal FC (EBFC) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC) face off in the second fixture of Matchday 15 of ISL 23/24 on Tuesday, February 13, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, looking to get back to winning ways.

Both teams suffered shock 3-2 defeats in their respective last outings. Mumbai City FC are going through a troubled phase. Their first match after the mid-season break was a 2-3 home defeat to Jamshedpur FC a couple of weeks ago.

While Tiri and Alberto Noguera did well to give them a half-time lead of 2-0, the Islanders simply imploded in the second half, with an 87th-minute penalty from Jeremy Manzorro sealing the deal.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC went down 3-2 away from home against NorthEast United FC, with Tomi Juric's early double affecting their momentum immediately. While Nandhakumar Sekar pulled one back after half-time, it didn't prove to be enough in the end.

Both teams are lower than they want to be on the points table, and a win here would go a long way in resurrecting their campaigns.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Felicio Anando Brown, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu P

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Edwin Vanspaul, Ajay Chhetri, Souvik Chakrabarti, Suhair VP, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Felicio Brown.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Iker Guarrotxena

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: February 13, 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a pretty close game between two teams that love to score goals. Both sides have some key personnel who'll be unavailable. Saul Crespo, Cleiton Silva, Harmanjot Khabra, and Jorge Diaz are the big names who won't be featuring in this clash, and that does open up plenty of differential Dream11 picks.

East Bengal striker Felicio Brown Forbes and Mumbai City FC's new overseas star Iker Guarrotxena should be popular picks who are close to must-haves for this match. The latter, in particular, really impressed for FC Goa last season.

Hijazi Maher, Chhangte, Apuia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, and Naorem Mahesh Singh are the other players that can be considered as essentials.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Dessai, Hijazi Maher, Rahul Bheke, Souvik Chakrabarti, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte. | Vice-Captain: Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Tiri, Nishu Kumar, Hijazi Maher, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, Edwin Vanspaul, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Felicio Brown.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena | Vice-Captain: Felicio Brown.