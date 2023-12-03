East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United: EBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 04, 2023

NorthEast United will take a trip to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, December 4, to face East Bengal FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

NorthEast United are winless in their last two games and will want to get back to winning ways when they face a struggling Red & Gold Brigade. The Guwahati-based franchise come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw over Bengaluru FC. They will fancy their chances to pick all three points and get their best start to an ISL season.

East Bengal FC meanwhile, sneaked in one point after losing three games in a row. They were leading in an away game against Chennaiyin FC but squandered their lead in the dying moment to concede two points. The Kolkata giants will look to pick up maximum points from this fixture.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, and Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan, and Hijaji Maher.

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, and Ajay Chhetri.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, and Aman CK.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, and Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Lalchungnunga, Harmanjot Khabra, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Hijazi Maher, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United FC: Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Míchel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Gani Nigam Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS, and Nestor Albiach.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 4, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Michu Mirshad, Asheer Akhtar, Míchel Zabaco, Mandar Rao, Saul Crespo, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, and Nigam Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. | Vice-Captain: Nigam Parthib Gogoi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Tondonba Singh, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Jose Pardo, Kondam Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Romain Phillippoteaux, Borja Herrera, Nestor Albiach, and Nigam Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Nestor Albiach. | Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar