East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: EBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 8, 2023

East Bengal FC goes up against NorthEast United FC in the third game of Matchweek 19 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Wednesday, February 8, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal comes into this game on the back of a solid 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters, with Cleiton Silva netting his 10th of the season. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC still has only one win this season and last featured in a 2-0 home defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohammad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sumeet Passi, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jarvis, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Alex Saji, Gurjinder Kumar, Joseba Beitia, Emil Benny, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jithin MS, and Wilmar Gil.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: February 8, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

East Bengal should start the game as outright favorites, with home support and better form. Cleiton Silva is easily the best captaincy option in this game, with him joint-top of the goalscorers' list.

Naorem Roshan Singh, Wilmar Gil, Pragyan Gogoi, and Jerry Lalrinzuala are the other players I feel are must-haves in this game. Jake Jervis and Romain Phillippoteaux are good differentials in the forwards' department.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mohammad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Gaurav Bora, Pragyan Gogoi, Emil Benny, Naorem Roshan Singh, Jake Jervis, Cleiton Silva, and Wilmar Gil.

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Wilmar Gil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Aaron Michael Evans, Pragyan Gogoi, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Roshan Singh, Romain Phillippoteaux, Cleiton Silva, and Wilmar Gil.

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh

