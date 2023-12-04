East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, prediction, team news, and more | ISL 2023-24 

In their quest for a first win in five games, East Bengal FC will face NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, December 4.

Following a strong Durand Cup campaign, the Torchbearers have had a sluggish start to the ISL 2023-24 season. They are currently ninth in the standings with just five points. A win against NorthEast United, however, will take them above Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Carles Cuadrat’s men have struggled in attack, with only Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC scoring fewer goals than the Kolkata giants. Additionally, their defensive vulnerabilities at critical moments have impacted their overall performances.

Cuadrat, addressing the media before the match, emphasized the importance of translating strong performances into results to build momentum for the upcoming fixtures.

"East Bengal FC is a professional club, and everybody is trying their best. But we have to be the first to realize the situation, and of course, we’re expecting different results in the last game. So, still, it’s only six games that we have played,” Cuadrat said.

“So, it’s time for all of us to give results — to show the good things that we are doing in the training, the motivational things that we’re doing, the psychological aspects, and the physical aspects that we’re working on. I hope everything goes together to get results," he added.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have been inconsistent lately but still occupy the final playoff spot with nine points to their name. Juan Pedro Benali's men have drawn three of their last five games and will hope to secure a positive result against a struggling East Bengal side.

The Highlanders last met East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup semi-final, where they unfortunately suffered a defeat on penalties. They had a comfortable two-goal lead before East Bengal crawled back to level the proceedings in stoppage time.

Benali, however, asserts that comparing the upcoming match to that encounter is unnecessary, emphasizing that both teams are currently in different phases.

"Every game has its history. You know you cannot compare games. You cannot compare competitions. This is a different game. This is a league game. We’re going there to get the best result possible. And the past is the past," he said.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Timing: 8pm IST on Monday, December 4.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Jose Pardo Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Miguel Zabaco, Tondonba Singh, Phalguni Singh, Gani Nigam, Romain Philippoteaux, Redeem Tlang, Néstor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

East Bengal and NorthEast United have struggled in both offensive and defensive aspects of their game. They will look to prioritize bolstering their defense in anticipation of the upcoming match.

While the Kolkata giants appear to have a strong lineup on paper, NorthEast United’s work ethic and the form of their attacking players indicate that they are more than capable of getting a positive result away from home.

Nonetheless, considering the talent at their disposal, East Bengal are marginal favorites to win the clash. They will try to put a poor run of games behind them and get a result against NorthEast United FC.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC