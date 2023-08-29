East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup semifinal? 

East Bengal FC are all set to lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the first semifinal of the 2023 Durand Cup. The mouth-watering clash is scheduled to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 29.

The Torchbearers are undoubtedly the favorites to win this tie, considering the home support behind them. Following a poor start to their campaign against Bangladesh Army FT, East Bengal have done well under new head coach Carles Cuadrat.

They clinched crucial victories over Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC, which cemented their spot in the quarterfinals. Their journey continued with a hard-fought victory against Gokulam Kerala FC, which was sealed by a late own goal.

What distinguishes East Bengal this season from last time around are their resolute defensive performances and the knack for grinding out victories. That said, Cuadrat has acknowledged the formidable task ahead of them and the Spanish manager believes that his team is ready to give it their all.

"NorthEast United have been unbeaten in this tournament so far. They have a good mix of youth and experience, which makes them a very competitive opponent. It’s definitely going to be a tough match, but our players know their roles well," he said.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have also had a strong Durand Cup campaign, as they are unbeaten under Juan Pedro Benali. The Highlanders won against Shillong Lajong and Downtown Heroes and drew against a formidable FC Goa side, before defeating Indian Army FT in the quarterfinals.

This resurgence is in stark contrast to their performances in the previous season, where they languished at the bottom of the Indian Super League standings. The infusion of Michel Zabaco, Nestor Albaich, and Ibson Melo has been instrumental in their performances.

Nevertheless, Benali is conscious of the threat posed by East Bengal. He emphasized his team's commitment to making their supporters proud, with the determination to leave a mark in the competition.

"East Bengal are a team with quality players in all positions and on the bench too. We’re here to represent our region and fight for our people. Our fans believe in us and we want to make them proud," he expressed.

East Bengal FC vs NorthtEast United FC: Durand Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs NorthtEast United FC, Semifinal 1, Durand Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 29, 6:00 PM.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs NorthtEast United FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and NorthtEast United FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6:00 pm IST on Tuesday.

East Bengal FC vs NorthtEast United FC: Live streaming details

The game between East Bengal FC and NorthtEast United FC can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 pm IST on Tuesday.