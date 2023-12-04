East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash?

East Bengal FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in a crucial ISL 2023-24 encounter between two mid-table heavyweights on Monday. Although it's still early days in the season, both teams have struggled for form and consistency in recent matches and will eye a victory to make their way up the table.

The Red and Gold Brigade are currently ninth in the standings with only five points from six matches. They have won only one match, drawn two, and suffered three defeats, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC, with the Kolkata giants conceding a late equalizer after taking the lead through an own goal.

However, their performances haven't been all shabby as the Torchbearers have gotten off to a positive start on multiple clubs. They have missed out on capitalizing on good starts, which has resulted in Carles Cuadrat's men dropping 13 points off a possible 18 in this campaign. But the Spanish tactician remains positive ahead of two crucial home fixtures in five days.

“We have to take advantage of the next two games to try to get points at home. In one week, we have the opportunity to be here next Sunday with six more points. That makes a big difference,” Cuadrat underlined during the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have a win, a draw, and a loss each in their last three ISL fixtures. But they are still in the sixth position in the table, with nine points from seven matches.

Despite a few hiccups, the Highlanders have managed to avoid defeats on multiple occasions and have ensured that they stay in the knockout spots.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Date & Time: Monday, December 4, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST onwards on Monday.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live streaming details

The match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.