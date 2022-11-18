East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 18, 2022

East Bengal FC will take on Odisha FC in the second match of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, November 18, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

While East Bengal enter this match on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 away win over Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC come into this one after a 13-day break. It'll be interesting to see whether or not it worked in their favor.

A well-organized East Bengal defense proved very tough for Bengaluru FC to break down, and when Cleiton Silva pounced on a mistake to put them 1-0 up, they saw the game out with ease.

Meanwhile, despite it being an evenly contested game, Odisha FC ended up losing 1-0 to Hyderabad in their last outing. While their defense has been fairly solid, they need to start scoring more goals.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, and Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Himanshu Jangra.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O'Doherty, Charalambos Kyriakou, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: November 18, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Considering both these sides' defense-first style of play, I don't envision many goals being scored in this game. As a result, I've gone with a back five in the first suggestion and a back four in the second one, not retaining Diego Mauricio to accommodate the same.

Carlos Javier, Osama Malik, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Jordan O'Doherty, and Cleiton Silva are the six players that make it to both teams. The in-form Cleiton now has three goals in five matches for East Bengal and has what it takes to add to this tally.

However, trusting one of your defenders with the captain's armband might not be such a bad suggestion when you take into account both sides' clean sheet prospects. Thoiba Singh is one to watch out for, playing in midfield despite being listed as a defender.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Carlos Javier, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Osama Malik, Thoiba Singh, Charalambos Kyriakou, Raynier Fernandes, Jordan O'Doherty, Cleiton Silva, Cleiton Silva, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Javier, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Osama Malik, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Jordan O'Doherty, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and VP Suhair.

Captain: Jordan O'Doherty. Vice-Captain: Thoiba Singh.

