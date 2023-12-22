East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

On the back of two consecutive hard-fought draws against Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC, Carles Cuadrat's East Bengal are gearing up to welcome Odisha FC for their final ISl 2023-24 clash of the year at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

After their statement 5-0 victory over NorthEast United, the Red and Gold Brigade were expected to build on their momentum. But they failed to deliver on the promises and were held to two 0-0 draws. East Bengal are currently seventh in the standings and while the record still isn't one to boast about, a positive result against the Juggernauts could help their position ahead of the AFC Asian Cup break.

Meanwhile, Cuadrat, during the pre-match press conference, stressed the need for his side to focus on and improve their outcomes from set-piece situations.

"We know that Odisha FC are a dangerous team in set-pieces. We have been working on trying to defend well in set-pieces. We have been a good team in defending them, not in scoring, but I hope that the plan for tomorrow works in that aspect of the game,” the Spanish gaffer said.

But Odisha FC will pose a threat of their own as they have continued to do for a while now. The Kalinga Warriors are fifth in the standings with 17 points and have gone five matches unbeaten in the league.

They delivered a clinical 3-0 victory over struggling Hyderabad FC away from home in their last outing. Sergio Lobera hopes to finish the season on a high and break into the top three.

Expand Tweet

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head record

East Bengal FC and Odisha FC, the two clubs from eastern India, have looked horns in the Indian Super League on six occasions, with the Juggernauts boasting a superior record. With a victory tonight, the Torchbearers will be hoping to slightly tilt the scales.

Matches played: 6

Odisha FC wins: 5

East Bengal FC wins: 1

Draws: 0

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (5 goals).

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (4 goals)

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Nandhakumar Sekar (3), Cy Goddard (2).

Most shots: Cleiton Silva (16), Isak Ralte (12).

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (18), Amrinder Singh (22).

Most successful tackles: Souvik Chakrabarti (12), Amay Ranawade (20).