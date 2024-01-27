East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

After a convincing display against Jamshedpur in the semi-final, Carles Cuadrat's rejuvenated East Bengal FC have sealed a berth in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 grand finale versus defending champions Odisha FC. The two clubs from eastern India will lock horns on Sunday, January 28, at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Juggernauts piped Mumbai City in the semi-final in a drama-filled clash. After Phurba Lachenpa brought down Diego Mauricio in the 42nd minute, the Brazilian talisman broke the deadlock from the spot.

The Sergio Lobera-led outfit has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament and the semi-final was just a testament to the same. The Kalinga Warriors topped Group D with maximum points, defeating Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi, and FC Goa and showcasing their offensive resilience and defensive stability.

But like Odisha, the Red and Gold Brigade have been on a perfect run. After two nervy victories against Hyderabad FC and Sreenid Deccan in their opening group-stage clashes, EBFC registered a dominant victory over their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG to secure the top spot in Group A.

Soon after, Cuadrat's men delivered a statement victory in the semis and are heading to their second club competition final in the 2023-24 season. While the Juggernauts will be eager to defend their title, East Bengal are on the hunt for a major title after an extended hiatus.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Match details for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Timings: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, January 28.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Probable lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Javier Siverio, Vishnu PV, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva.

Odisha FC: L Ralte, Amey Ranawade, Mortada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

When the two sides squared off in the ISL earlier in the season, the match ended in a goalless draw.

East Bengal have been outperforming their expectations in cup competitions throughout the season. While predicting the result in a one-off finale clash is an impossible task, the odds would slightly favor Sergio Lobera's men, who have performed at a higher level across competitions in the 2023-24 season.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-2 Odisha FC

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details for the Kalinga Super Cup Final

The grand final clash between East Bengal and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday from 7:30 PM IST.