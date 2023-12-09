East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: EBFC vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 9, 2023

East Bengal FC go head-to-head with Punjab FC in the penultimate fixture of Matchweek 9 of the Hero Indian Super League 23-24 on Saturday, December 9, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal are coming in with plenty of momentum after a massive 5-0 win at home to NorthEast United last week. They are eighth in the points table with two wins in seven games. A positive result will take them above Chennaiyin and NorthEast United into sixth place.

Punjab FC remains winless, but to their credit, they haven't been bystanders in their games, giving their opponents a tough time. They almost stunned Bengaluru FC in their last outing, going 3-1 up by the 30th minute, but a Javi Hernandez equaliser made them wait for their first ISL win as the game ended 3-3.

They're in 11th place, and a first ISL win for them could take them as high up as ninth place.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu P

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, Shibinraj Kunniyil

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, T Abhishek Singh

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, Ricky Shabong

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, Ranjeet Pandre

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashish Pradhan, Juan Mera, Krishananda Singh/Prasanth KP, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 9, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

East Bengal FC look comfortable favourites to win pretty comfortably, but a clean sheet isn't as assured as one might think, with Punjab developing a good eye for goal.

Juan Mera is the most popular forward from their team, but the lowly owned Luka Majcen is the better pick on paper, as he's their main striker and is also on penalties.

Coming to this game, the best idea will be to load up on the in-form midfield and attack of East Bengal FC, with Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Roshan Singh and Cleiton Silva being must-haves. Nikhil Prabhu is the only Punjab FC player who can be called an essential.

Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Luka Majcen are the best captaincy choices.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ravi Kumar, Mandar Rao, Lalchungnunga, Nikhil Prabhu, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Luka Majcen

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Luka Majcen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mandar Rao, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, Juan Mera, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-Captain: Nikhil Prabhu