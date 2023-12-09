East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Fresh from their statement victory against NorthEast United FC, a rejuvenated East Bengal FC side will welcome winless Punjab FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday, December 9.

The Red and Gold Brigade, who even a match before looked rudderless, have suddenly come to life after their staggering 5-0 victory earlier in the week. Carles Cuadrat's men dismantled the Highlanders, thanks to braces from Cleiton Silva and Nandhakumar Sekar. More importantly, there was an air of arrogance and confidence about how East Bengal operated on the pitch - a sight that has been rare in recent years.

The victory, their highest margin in the ISL, has lifted East Bengal into the eighth position, with eight points from seven matches. While the record still isn't one to boast about, a couple of important results in the back-to-back matches could help their position ahead of the AFC Asian Cup break. Furthermore, inspired by the team's performance in the previous outing, expect the fans to create an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting team.

But Cuadrat was ready to admit that the team needs to hold their horses and not get too ahead of themselves after the result against NEUFC.

“We understand that it was just a victory at home (against NEUFC). When you come from four winless games, one game is not going to put you in the sky. We are conscious that we have to keep doing our work,” the Spaniard said.

However, unlike East Bengal, the Shers are yet to find their mojo despite being eight games deep into their maiden ISL campaign. They are yet to register even a single victory are currently placed in the second-last spot. Yet, there's a lot to like about the Staikos Vergetis-led outfit.

Except for the blowout against Chennaiyin FC, Punjab have gone toe-to-toe with each of their opponents unfazed. In their most recent outing, the Mohali-based outfit played out a thrilling 3-3 against Bengaluru FC away from home. They'll approach Saturday's tie with equal vigor in search of their opening victory.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head record

The Red and Gold Brigade and the Shers haven't locked horns in the Indian Super League yet. This will be their maiden encounter and both teams will be hoping to tilt the charts in their favour.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Top goalscorers this season

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (5 goals)

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (3 goals)

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Nandhakumar Sekar (3), Juan Mera (2).

Most shots: Cleiton Silva (13), Madih Talal (16).

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (14), Ravi Kumar Punia (14).

Most successful tackles: Souvik Chakrabarti (10), Khaiminthang Lhungdim (16).