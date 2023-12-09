East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Preview, prediction, team news, and more | ISL 2023-24

Fresh on the back of a resounding victory against NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC are set to host ISL newcomers Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The Torchbearers have had an inconsistent start to the season but showcased their potential with a remarkable 5-0 victory over NorthEast United in their last outing. Notably, Cleiton Silva, their talisman, rediscovered his goalscoring form with two goals, with Nandhakumar Sekar also bagging a brace, thus securing a convincing win for the Kolkata giants.

This win elevated East Bengal to the eighth position in the standings. However, securing another three points in the upcoming match could propel them into the top six, placing them just two points behind Odisha FC in fifth.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, addressing the media ahead of the game, emphasized the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in the weeks to come.

"We understand that we have achieved nothing, just a victory at home. And when you come from four games without a win, of course, one game is not going to put you in the sky," the Spaniard said.

"So, we are conscious that we have to keep doing our work and that we have a wonderful opportunity tomorrow again in front of our supporters to show that we are a competitive team and to try to fight for the points," he added.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Punjab FC are currently at the foot of the table, having not secured a single victory in their first eight games. Despite showing improvement in recent weeks, their defensive lapses have proven costly, leading to two draws in the last two games despite scoring four times.

Although they are considered underdogs against the Kolkata giants, a victory at the Salt Lake Stadium would propel them above both Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC to ninth in the table.

In the pre-match press conference, head coach Staikos Vergitis expressed the necessity for his team to enhance their focus and rectify mistakes to clinch their maiden win in the ISL.

"Mentality is always to see game by game, stay focused and try to transmit (the idea) into our players for the games that are coming. We are not making plans about the next 5 days.All our focus (is) in the next game. What we have not done well, which are our weaknesses, we try to correct or to improve as a team," he explained.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Timings: 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 9.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineup

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakraborty, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Dimitris Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Nikhil Prabhu, Prasanth K, Madih Talal, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Prediction

East Bengal FC are undeniably the clear frontrunners to secure three points, considering Punjab FC’s defensive struggles and their challenges in closing out games. These two teams also clashed in the Durand Cup in August, where Javier Siverio’s first-half goal secured a decisive win for the Torchbearers.

However, Punjab FC’s attack has been a noteworthy highlight in recent weeks, with players such as Juan Mera, Madih Tala, and Luka Majcen presenting challenges even for top-tier teams. They will have to be clinical in front of goal and hope that their defense will rise to the occasion against East Bengal.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 3-1 Punjab FC