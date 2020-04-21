Keegan Pereira during his ISL days with Atletico de Kolkata

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, Girik Khosla and Keegan Pereira are in advanced talks to sign for East Bengal. The club has been on a spending spree and had earlier acquired the likes of Gurtej Singh, Novin Gurung, Lalramchullova, Md. Rafique Ali Sardar, Loken Meitei, and Wahengbam Angousana Luwang from various ISL and I-League clubs.

Keegan Pereira primarily operates as a left-back and has represented India four times, since making his debut against Laos at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. After spending six years with Mumbai FC in the I-League, he shifted his base to Salgaocar and then joined DSK Shivajians.

Keegan was a part of Bengaluru FC's I-League winning squad in their inaugural season and even represented them at the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League Qualifiers. He has also turned out for clubs like Mumbai City FC, Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK-Mohun Bagan), NorthEast United FC, and Jamshedpur FC in the ISL.

Like Keegan Pereira, Girik Khosla began his career at Mumbai with local clubs in MDFA Elite League and MDFA Super Division before representing the Mumbai FC. Minerva Punjab took note of the attacking midfielder and signed him in 2016. He was also a part of their title-winning I-League squad the next season.

Soon, he signed for ISL club NorthEast United FC in 2018, but returned to Minerva Punjab the following season after failing to get enough playing time.

Who's next for East Bengal?

East Bengal are not halting on their tracks to sign players

East Bengal has been very active in the transfer market despite other clubs not indulging in many transfers. They have signed Omid Singh so far whereas Cavin Lobo, Bikash Jairu, and Sehnaj Singh are the other players being rumoured to join.

But, the more important question revolves around their participation in the ISL next season. The pressure on East Bengal has certainly risen after their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan merged with ATK, enrolled themselves for India's premier club competition and also won the I-League.