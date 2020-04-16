East Bengal set to sign Angousana and Bikash Jairu

Angousana has already penned a deal with East Bengal, with the club only waiting to make the final announcement.

This move to East Bengal will be a homecoming of sorts for Bikash Jairu who has represented India's national team.

East Bengal FC is set to sign Wahengbam Angousana Luwang and Bikash Jairu from I-League side TRAU FC and ISL club Jamshedpur FC respectively, Sportskeeda has learnt. While the former is a midfielder, the latter can operate in the left-wing and at the left-back position.

According to sources, Angousana has already penned a deal with the Red and Gold Brigade, with the club only waiting to make the final announcement to their fans. As far as Bikash Jairu is concerned, East Bengal are in advanced talks with him and the Sikkimese native will most probably sign with the club.

Angousana began his senior professional career at TRAU FC and helped them gain promotion last season from I-League Second Division. The 24-year-old made 17 appearances for the club in this edition and bagged two assists.

The youngster possesses good control on the ball and even featured in I-League's Team of the Week on a couple of occasions.

Homecoming of sorts for Bikash Jairu

Bikash Jairu, meanwhile, has earned seven international caps for India after making his debut in 2015 against Turkmenistan in a World Cup qualifier match. However, he has been out of the reckoning for the last three years.

Jairu previously played for East Bengal from 2015 to 2017 and accumulated a total of 21 caps in the I-League, Federation Cup and Super Cup combined. During this time, he also bagged five goals and one assist for the team.

After playing for Rangdajied United and Mumbai Tigers, Jairu made his I-League debut for Salgaocar in 2013, conjuring 6 goals in 28 matches during his two-year stay. During his time with East Bengal, he was loaned to FC Pune City and ATK in the second and third season of ISL respectively.

After his contract with East Bengal expired, Jairu signed a three-year deal with Jamshedpur FC. He ended up making 35 appearances in the next three seasons of ISL for the Men of Steel while bagging one goal and two assists.

This move to East Bengal will be nothing less than a homecoming of sorts for Bikash Jairu who made his debut for the Indian national team while playing for them.