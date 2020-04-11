East Bengal set to sign ATK striker Balwant Singh

After registering only one start last season for ATK, the 33-year old will partner Omid Singh upfront for East Bengal

Balwant Singh will be the second signing after Omid Singh to join the Red and Golds.

Balwant Singh played just 8 games in the 2019-20 season.

I-League side East Bengal FC are all set to rope in ATK forward Balwant Singh on a two-year deal, Sportskeeda has learnt. The 33-year old failed to make Antonio Habas' first-team due to the presence of strikers such as Roy Krishna and David Williams and is finally set to exit the Indian Super League (ISL) champions.

Singh began his professional career with JCT in I-League 2008. After three years in Ludhiana, he moved to Salgaocar for two seasons in the Goa Pro League and I-League.

Singh switched sides in Goa and was part of the I-League 2013-14 winning Churchill Brothers squad, scoring 10 goals in 22 games for the Red Machines.

Mohun Bagan roped in the sturdy striker on a three-year deal in 2014 which included two loan spells to Chennaiyin FC in the early years of the Indian Super League.

Singh signed up for Mumbai City in the 2017-18 season before moving back to Kolkata with ATK. Singh has played 23 games for the Red and Whites and scored just two goals.

With an abundance of quality in the ATK striking line-up with the likes of Roy Krishna, David Williams and Jobby Justin, Singh failed to get a considerable amount of playing time in the 2019-20 season.

He has only eight appearances under his belt with just one start last season. His solitary goal in the season came in an important 1-0 home victory against NorthEast United.

Singh has 11 international caps since his debut in 2011 and has scored 3 goals for the Blue Tigers.

East Bengal active in transfer market

East Bengal has been in close touch with Jeje Lalpekhlua, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto, Ashutosh Mehta, Seikh Sahil and Balwant Singh, after roping Indian-Iranian winger Omid Singh on board.

Advertisement

After talks with Jeje Lalpekhlua fell out, the Red and Gold got in touch with Balwant Singh and are reportedly to be in a verbal agreement with the ATK forward, whose contract with the ISL side expires on 31 May 2020.

East Bengal is also expected to announce changes in their club management with the launch of their new website on the occasion of Paila Baisakh (Bengali New Year).