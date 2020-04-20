East Bengal to register complaint against AIFF to AFC 

East Bengal were occupying second spot before the league got cancelled

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee's decision to not extend the ongoing I-league post the coronavirus lockdown has angered the decision-makers within East Bengal's hierarchy. According to sources within the club, the Red and Gold brigade will register an official complaint to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) against AIFF's decision post lockdown, which ends on May 3. The club is currently in the process of drafting an email for the same after approval of various members of the board is taken.

A team official from East Bengal told Sportskeeda, "FIFA had clearly stated that leagues can be extended once the coronavirus eases out, it can be held behind closed doors as well. Many leagues are waiting to see how things play out, it's extremely unfair that we have not been awarded second place. We are happy for Mohun Bagan, but this is unfair to us and all the hard work that the players, coaches and officials have put in."

He added, "this is not the first time we have been on the receiving end of a poor decision and not only will we protest, but we will complain to higher authorities if needed AFC and then FIFA. No team can be unfairly denied like this. Even during the meeting with the League committee, many of us voiced our frustration. I can tell you it was not just us, but other clubs also. If they want to join us in registering a complaint, we will reach out to them this week."

East Bengal hierarchy to have meeting on Monday

The primary source of anger towards AIFF from East Bengal comes from not being declared second in the I-league table. The Bangal Brigade occupied the second spot on goal difference ahead of Minerva Punjab with both teams locked on 23 points from 16 games. However, with Real Kashmir, just one point away with one game in hand, the AIFF League Committee felt it would be unfair to award East Bengal second spot.

Mohun Bagan were officially declared champion by AIFF

Our source added, "Unfair, what unfair? If that is the case then why was Mohun Bagan declared champions? Because they finished top right? The idea is whoever finished in their positions after the league was cancelled, should be awarded the spot. We have a meeting on Monday evening, and we will run the nuances of the complaint amongst each other."

East Bengal has been extremely active in the transfer window, signing high profile strikers such as Omid Singh and former ATK stalwart Balwant Singh. It remains to be seen whether this is a knee jerk reaction from the club or whether a complaint will be officially registered post lockdown.