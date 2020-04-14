East Bengal to sign I-league winning Mohun Bagan defender

After Omid Singh and Balwant Singh, this will be East Bengal's third signing for the upcoming season.

The Red and Yellow brigade are also in advanced talks with Gurtej Singh and Sehnaj Singh.

East Bengal have been extremely active in the transfer market

Former East Bengal defender Lalramchullova from Mizoram is all set to return to his former stomping ground, after a successful season with I-league 2019-20 champions, Mohun Bagan. The Centre back made only five appearances for the Mariners last season and was mostly the second choice in his position. Hence, the Aizawl born player has decided to put pen to paper for two years with his former team as they have guaranteed him first-team football, Sportskeeda has learnt.

After a series of stellar performances with Aizawl FC in the 2016/17 season, Chullova, as he is popularly known, has signed for East Bengal on a two-year contract. He made a total of 32 appearances for the red and yellow brigade, winning the 2017/18 Calcutta Football League (CFL) edition during his previous stint.

A source close to East Bengal told Sportskeeda, "Although Chullova won the I-league last year, the lack of game time frustrated him. When he signed on with Mohun Bagan he made it clear he wasn't just signing for CFL game time, but also for I-league, but the coach barely gave him any starts. With the mariners poised to hold onto their current defensive duo, only the paperwork is left to confirm Chullova."

The 25-year old's signing is set to be confirmed after the coronavirus pandemic comes to a halt. East Bengal is currently extremely active in the transfer market, looking for players in all positions. With the Bangal Brigade yet to announce new ownership, it remains to be seen whether the signings are for a potential push towards the Indian Super League (ISL) next season.