East Bengal vs Aizawl FC: 3 things we learned from the Hero Super Cup 2023 match

East Bengal's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Hero Super Cup semi-finals were dashed after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aizawl FC in their final Group B match on Monday, April 17.

The Kolkata giants needed a win to stay in the hunt, but could not secure all three points despite leading by two goals at one stage.

East Bengal started the game positively and took the lead in the 16th minute through a deflected effort from Naorem Mahesh Singh. Sumeet Passi then doubled their lead with a well-taken finish in the 29th minute.

However, Aizawl FC staged a remarkable comeback and pulled one back just before half-time when Hruaitea scored from close range.

The second half saw Aizawl FC continuing their attacking intent, and they equalized in the 48th minute through David Lalhlansanga's delightful chip over East Bengal goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Despite Aizawl FC's relentless pressure, East Bengal held on for a draw, but it was not enough for them to progress to the semi-finals of the Super Cup. The result meant that the winner of the group would be decided following the clash between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC later in the day.

On that note, let's look at three major talking points from the draw between East Bengal and Aizawl FC:

#3 Kamaljit Singh's goalkeeping lapses continue to haunt East Bengal FC

Throughout the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season and now the Super Cup, Kamaljit Singh has often produced some world-class saves.

However, on most days, his lapses during regulatory goalkeeping procedures have cost East Bengal heavily.

Whether it was against Hyderabad FC a few days ago or against Aizawl FC tonight, howlers from Kamaljit didn't help East Bengal's cause.

#2 Aizawl FC's David Lalhlansanga is one to keep an eye on

The 21-year-old forward was an absolute menace against the East Bengal defense.

David Lalhlansanga scored an absolute stunner to equalize for the Mizoram-based and was also heavily involved in the opening goal.

He was rightfully named the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

#1 Stephen Constantine and East Bengal FC's divorce might be the best result for both sides

The clash against Aizawl FC brings to an end a tumultuous reign for Stephen Constantine at East Bengal.

Although the Kolkata giants looked like a more cohesive unit in the initial phase of the ISL 2022-23 campaign, their season was derailed after a string of disappointing results.

The game against Aizawl FC embodies the essence of Constantine's time at East Bengal as, despite the initial positives, the Red and Gold Brigade suffered one heartbreak after another.

