East Bengal will square off against I-League outfit Aizawl FC in what could prove to be a decisive Group B clash in the Hero Super Cup. The game is set to be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Monday, April 17.

The Torchbearers’ first two games ended in a stalemate against fellow ISL opponents Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC. As a result, they are now placed third in the group and will need all three points to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Stephan Constantine’s men need the fixture between Odisha and Hyderabad to end in a draw. Additionally, the Juggernauts and the Nizams have a better goal difference, so they will need to score more goals against Aizawl FC if they are to secure a semifinal berth.

While qualification to the top four is complicated for East Bengal, they will look to do their part against Aizawl FC. Last time out, the Kolkata giants put on a show in the first half, scoring thrice and conceding once. However, they were guilty of letting their two-goal lead slip as Hyderabad FC came from behind to snatch a point.

Meanwhile, with two consecutive defeats, Aizawl FC are all but eliminated from the competition. Following a defeat to Hyderabad FC, they were thoroughly beaten by Odisha FC with a scoreline of 3-0.

Their recent form does not make for good reading. The People’s Club have only won one of their previous ten games while scoring just eight goals. However, they will play for their pride as they look to finish their Super Cup campaign on a high note.

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC: Team News

East Bengal’s Ivan Gonzalez is still recovering from an injury and could once again be left out of the squad. Stephan Constantine will continue to play his strongest lineup in the hope of securing a victory by a huge margin.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC have no injury concerns and head coach Caetano Pinho will look to rotate his side to provide opportunities for youngsters.

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC: Predicted lineup

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Athul Unnikrishnan, Lalchungnunga, Charalampos Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman; VP Suhair, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jervis, and Cleiton Silva.

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Lalbiakzuala, Emmanuel Makinde, Akito Saito, Lalmalsawma; Augustine Lalrochana, Lalrinfela, Lalramsanga, Eisuke Mohri; David Lalhlansanga, and Ivan Veras.

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

East Bengal are certainly the overwhelming favorites against a struggling Aizawl FC. The likes of Naorem Mahesh Singh, VP Suhair, Cleiton Silva and Jake Jervis have been on song in recent weeks and will look to get in on the act once again.

Prediction: East Bengal 3-1 Aizawl FC

Poll : 0 votes