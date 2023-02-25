The Kolkata derby is upon us as East Bengal lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 25.

For the time being, the city of Kolkata will certainly be divided in what promises to be a spicy battle. Although the Kolkata giants have had contrasting seasons in the Indian Super League, both sides will want to get one over their fierce rivals in front of their loyal supporters.

East Bengal’s inconsistency has been a thorn in their stride as they will finish outside the top six yet again. Following Jamshedpur FC’s victory over Odisha FC, the Red and Gold Brigade are tenth in the standings and Stephen Constantine will want his side to complete the season on a high note.

They have picked up form in recent weeks, with two victories in their last four games. Three points against ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC was unquestionably their standout result of the season, which can be bettered if they defeat their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have qualified for the playoffs despite suffering a slump in the buildup to the season’s climax. They will look to seal the top four spots in the table to secure home advantage for the upcoming decisive playoff fixture.

The Mariners have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, which does not bode well for Juan Ferrando. The likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have failed to deliver in front of the goal and as a result, the burden has fallen into the hands of Dimitri Petratos, who has eight goals and seven assists this season.

Nevertheless, they are grinding out the results and will believe they can get the better of East Bengal. Moreover, the Red and Gold Brigade have not won against ATK Mohun Bagan since they joined the Indian Super League, and hence the fixture has the added storyline and spice to it.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, February 25.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live streaming details

The Kolkata derby can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 25.

