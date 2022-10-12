East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 12th, 2022

East Bengal and FC Goa will lock horns in the 6th match of the Hero Indian SuperLeague 22-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, 12th October.

This will be East Bengal's first ISL game with the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as their home ground, and they'll hope that a raucous home crowd spurs them on to a victory. Stephen Constantine's side was well beaten by the Kerala Blasters and will want to bounce back strongly in this match.

It'll be easier said than done against Carlos Pena's FC Goa who has rebuilt their side and look solid ahead of their upcoming campaign. Edu Bedia is the only foreign player they've retained in their squad, with plenty of new names making the Gaurs a force to reckon with.

Squads to Choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Sumeet Passi, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, and Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Himanshu Jangra.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed FaresAlArnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander DCunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vasque Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair, Sumeet Passi, and Cleiton Silva.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Makan Chote, and Alvaro Vasquez.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal vs FC Goa

Date: October 12, 2022

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While it's FC Goa who will walk into this game as the stronger side on paper, East Bengal could prove to be hard to beat, especially with their home crowd behind them. Nevertheless, the two fantasy suggestions reflect the idea that Goa will be the more dominant side.

As a result, Edu Bedia, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, and Alvaro Vasquez are present in both suggestions. As is star East Bengal midfielder Alexandre Lima, who also should be one of the most highest-captained players for this match.

Striker Alvaro Vasquez, Edu Bedia, and Alexandre Lima should be the best captaincy options for this match, with the first two likely to be especially popular.

East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexandre Lima, Cleiton Silva, and Alvaro Vazquez.

Captain: Alvaro Vasquez. Vice-Captain: Seriton Fernandes.

East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Charalambos Kyriakou, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Sumeet Passi, Alexandre Lima, Cleiton Silva, and Alvaro Vazquez.

Captain: Edu Bedia. Vice-Captain: Alexandre Lima.

