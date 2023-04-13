East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | Hero Super Cup 2023

Indian football giants East Bengal will face Hyderabad FC in the Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup. The game will be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13.

The Red and Gold Brigade improved their form towards the back end of the recently concluded Indian Super League (ISL) season. They continued their good form by producing another solid display against Odisha FC in their first game of the Hero Super Cup. Despite having less possession, they created several openings and punished their opponents when the chance was presented.

Nonetheless, Stephan Constantine’s side was guilty of allowing the Juggernauts to grow into the game in the second half. Ultimately, they had to settle for a point with Nandhakumar Sekar equalizing toward the end of the game for Odisha.

With just one point to their name, East Bengal knows that anything less than a victory against Hyderabad could potentially end their chances of qualifying for the last four stages of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against I-League outfit Aizawl FC. Goals in either half from Joel Chianese and Victor Rodriguez sealed three crucial points and the top spot in Group B.

While the Nizams have been resolute at the back, their struggles on the attacking front have been visible since the turn of the year. However, following a one-month hiatus, they appear determined to win the Hero Super Cup.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

Apart from Ivan Gonzalez's absence, East Bengal has no injury concerns ahead of the tie. Suhair VP, who produced an impressive performance off the bench against Odisha FC, could get the nod ahead of Sarthak Golui.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche and Hitesh Sharma remained on the sidelines in the first game. They could, however, return to the bench against East Bengal.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted lineup

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Athul Unnikrishnan, Lalchungnunga, Charalampos Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman; VP Suhair, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jervis, and Cleiton Silva.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera; Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary; and Javier Siverio.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

While Hyderabad FC holds the edge over East Bengal, both sides arrive into this game in good form. The Nizams comfortably won both games against the Red and Gold Brigade in the ISL with a scoreline of 2-0.

However, this game could prove to be a tight affair considering East Bengal’s improved attack.

Prediction: East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC

