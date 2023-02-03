East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Kerala Blasters will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Indian Super League when they head to the Salt Lake Stadium to face East Bengal on Friday, February 3.

The Red and Gold Brigade have struggled for results, having lost six of their last seven games. Moreover, they have only won once at home as coach Stephen Constantine looks to find a solution to turn their form around.

East Bengal are currently ninth in the table with 12 points to their name. The gap between them and sixth-placed Odisha FC is 11 points, so their playoff hopes are arguably all but over. Nevertheless, with the home crowd behind them, they will aim to bounce back and deliver a performance for the Red and Gold Brigade.

In their previous outing, Constantine’s men were given the run around by FC Goa. The Gaurs raced to a four-goal lead within an hour, and although East Bengal pulled two goals back, the result further emphasized their struggles at the back.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will come into the game on the back of a convincing 2-0 victory against NorthEast United. A brace from the in-form Dimitrios Diamantakos was enough to secure a vital three points and further cement the Blasters' place in the top six.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side are third in the standings, one point ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan. With the top two clashing against each other this week, the game provides an opportunity for the Blasters to close the gap on Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC.

The Tuskers secured a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture in Kochi. Goals from Adrian Luna and a second-half double from Ivan Kaliuzhnyi sank the Red and Gold Brigade.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Friday, February 3rd, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on February 3.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming details

The game between the Red and Gold Brigade and the Blasters will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

