East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022/23 ISL clash 

Mumbai City FC will make a short trip to Kolkata to take on the ninth-placed East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, November 16. The hosts are yet to pick up a point in front of their fans, while the visitors have won six games on the trot and will be entering this game with sky-high confidence.

The Red and Gold Brigade have been blowing hot and cold under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine. The East Bengal boss will be eyeing for a victory after losing two and winning their in their previous four league encounters. Despite boasting the likes of Ivan Gonzalez, Cleiton Silva and Jordan O'Doherty, the Kolkata giants are already six points adrift of the sixth-placed FC Goa.

Des Buckingham's side have been rampant in front of goal by hitting the back of the net 27 times from just 9 games. The Islanders have also conceded the second least in the 2022/23 league stages so far -- by leaking 10 goals. Buckingham have transformed the one-time Indian Super League winners from an inconsistent side to the best side in the league within a year.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC team news:

Stephen Constantine has cast doubt over Jordan O'Doherty's inclusion, while Souvik Chakraborty will definitely not feature against the Islanders. Mumbai City, on the other hand, will be without their long-term absentee Amey Ranawade.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC predicted lineups:

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; VP Suhair, Alex Lima, Charalambos Kyriakou, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Semboi Haokip, Cleiton Silva.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC telecast details:

The game between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC prediction:

It might turn out to be yet another disappointing encounter as East Bengal might find it hard to contain their opponents, given their hot form in front of goal.

Prediction: East Bengal 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Poll : 0 votes