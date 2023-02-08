East Bengal vs NorthEast United prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash 

East Bengal will take on NorthEast United in a bottom-half clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 8. The hosts are languishing eighth in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) points table, while the visitors sit at the foot of the standings, having procured just four points throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Stephen Constantine's side bounced back with a 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters in their previous game after losing four games on the trot. They are more or less likely to finish between eighth and 10th in the league table as seventh-placed Odisha FC are already ahead by nine points.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have struggled from start to till date. The Highlanders have been an easy opponent to play against due to a lack of investment in the squad. Vincenzo Alberto Annese has not been able to turn the season entirely but has installed confidence relatively when compared to the side coached by Marco Balbul.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United: Team news

East Bengal will be without Mobashir Rahman and VP Suhair on Wednesday, while the visitors will welcome their top scorer Wilmar Gil after suspension.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United: Predicted lineup

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Sumeet Passi, Souvik Chakrabarti, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Jake Jervis, and Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu; Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar; Emil Benny, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Jithin MS; Wilmar Jordan, and Romain Philippoteaux.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United telecast details

The game between East Bengal and NorthEast United will be telecast on Star Sports channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United prediction

Despite undergoing a tough season under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine, they have enough firepower in Cleiton Silva to overcome their forthcoming opponent.

Prediction: East Bengal 2-1 NorthEast United

