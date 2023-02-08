East Bengal will aim to win consecutive matches for the first time this season when they face NorthEast United at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday, February 8.

After enduring a run of four consecutive defeats, the Red and Gold Brigade finally secured all three points against Kerala Blasters last time out. After a tightly contested first half, East Bengal shifted gears in the second, with Cleiton Silva scoring the only goal of the game in the 77th minute.

With 15 points to their name, the Kolkata Giants are placed 9th in the standings and arguably out of the playoff race. However, considering their dismal form in recent weeks, Stephen Constantine had plenty of positives to take from their last game.

New signing Jake Jervis was unquestionably one of the brightest spots against the Blasters, with the Englishman adding dynamism upfront. EBFC will hope to carry this positive momentum to finish the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, things certainly aren’t getting better for NorthEast United. They are rock bottom of the table with just one victory this season. Fellow strugglers Jamshedpur FC comfortably overcame their challenge in the previous encounter, with Ritwik Das and Daniel Chima Chukwu scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Vincenzo Annese has added several fresh faces, which has improved the quality of the squad, but the new signings have struggled to hit the ground running. Nevertheless, the Highlanders will play for their pride in the remaining games.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: East Bengal vs NorthEast United Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 8, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on 8th February 2022.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United:Live streaming details

The game between the Red and Gold Brigade and the Highlanders will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

