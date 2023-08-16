East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup

Fresh from a significant victory in the Kolkata derby, East Bengal FC are all set to square off against Punjab FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group A fixture will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Torchbearers secured their first victory under Carles Cuadrat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The win held immense importance not only due to the historical rivalry between the teams but also due to East Bengal's chance to top the group and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Cuadrat's satisfaction with the team's performance was evident, considering their remarkable improvement following a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army FT in the first game.

The game against Punjab FC is another do-or-die scenario, and the Spanish coach will be hopeful that his team can maintain their momentum going into the final group stage match.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC, who secured promotion to the Indian Super League, have largely struggled to replicate their last season's performances in the first two games. Their 2-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan was succeeded by a lackluster goalless draw against Bangladesh Army FT.

Head coach Staikos Vergitis has a lot of work on the training ground and will hope that the senior players can step up and deliver. While topping the group might be out of reach, there is still an outside chance for Punjab FC to qualify for the quarter-finals as the two best second-placed teams can progress to the final eight.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Team news

After serving his one-game suspension, Nishu Kumar is now eligible to participate in the game against Punjab FC. Forward Cleiton Silva is also back in training and could be named on the bench.

Carles Cuadrat might opt to maintain an unchanged lineup from their encounter against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, aiming to sustain the current momentum.

Meanwhile, Staikos Vergitis made eight changes to the lineup last game, and he is expected to continue the rotation policy, seeking to improve the fitness levels of the squad.

Forward Luka Majcen could start after being named on the bench last time out, while Prasanth K could also make his first start in Punjab FC colors.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast and live-streaming details

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Prediction

East Bengal FC are certainly favorites to win the game, given the morale-boosting victory against Mohun Bagan. However, the Torchbearers have shown a tendency to struggle against opponents who defend deep and limit spaces in midfield.

Consequently, Punjab FC might choose to embrace this strategy, aiming to exploit opportunities on the counterattack. However, the Kolkata giants have the formidable forwards to secure a comfortable victory against a Punjab FC side that has struggled in the last two games.

Prediction: East Bengal 2-1 Punjab FC