EBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 13th, 2023

East Bengal FC will take on Hyderabad FC in Match 12 of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

East Bengal FC squared off against Odisha FC in their previous encounter. Mobashir Rahman scored the opening goal in the 38th minute to give the Bengal-based club a 1-0 lead in the match.

However, Odisha FC's Nandhakumar put one into the back of the net in the 73rd minute to level the scores. The match ended in a draw and both teams got a point each.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 in their previous Super Cup 2023 match. Joel Chianese and Joao Victor scored a goal each during the 17th & 51st minutes, respectively.

Aizawl FC's Veras found the back of the net during stoppage time. However, it wasn't enough for the I-League outfit.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC (EBFC) vs Hyderabad FC, Group B

Date & Time: Thursday, April 13, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Mohammed Rafi.

Midfielders: Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh.

Attackers: Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javi Siverio.

East Bengal FC

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Suvam Sen.

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan.

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O'Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair.

Predicted Starting XI

East Bengal FC

Kamaljit Singh, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Charalambos Kyriacou, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis.

Hyderabad FC

Anuj Kumar, Reagan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Abdul Rabeeh, Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese.

OFC vs EBFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Charalambos Kyriacou, Odei Onaindia, Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Halicharan Narzary, Mobashir Rahman, Joel Chianese, Sahil Tavora, Cleiton Silva, Borja Herrera.

Captain: Joel Chianeser | Vice-Captain: Borja Herrera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Kumar, Akash Mishra, Charalambos Kyriacou, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Jake Jervis, Abdul Rabeeh.

Captain: Alex Lima | Vice-Captain: Joao Victor

Poll : 0 votes