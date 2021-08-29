F.C Goa confirm youngster Ishan Pandita's exit from the club after single season

F.C. Goa youngster Ishan Pandita has left the Gaurs after weeks of speculation about his exit. The Indian, who came into the limelight after a fantastic debut season last year, is expected to move to Jamshedpur F.C. for an undisclosed fee. In his first full ISL season with F.C. Goa, he appeared in 9 ISL games and scored 4 goals in them.

Pandita established a reputation as a 'Super Sub'. The 23-year-old was one of the most clutch players in the league last season as he netted some extremely crucial goals for the Gaurs in tough situations. However, the striker did not get the game-time needed to help his game grow to the next level. With Jamshedpur offering a contract and coach Owen Coyle promising a role for Pandita in the team, the transfer looks to be an extremely beneficial one for the charismatic striker.

Ishan Pandita move confirmed by FC Goa

The Gaurs posted a picture of Ishan on their social media handle, where they thanked Pandita for his services. Director of Football at F.C. Goa Ravi Pushkar spoke about the youngster's departure from the club. In an official statement, he said:

"Ishan communicated to the club during the course of the summer that he would like to explore other opportunities keeping his personal growth in mind."

Pandita, who recently scored for India in their friendly against Mohammedan S.C., had attracted interest from several big ISL clubs. However, the Indian is likely to choose Jamshedpur as his next destination.

The team finished 6th in the table last year. They managed to score 21 goals throughout last year. Pandita's addition will definitely be a great fillip the attack as he is capable of being a big threat up front. In his statement on the young Indian's departure, the Director of Football at F.C. Goa, Ravi Pushkar, said:

"When the other club expressed their interest with a suitable proposal, we felt it in the best interest of all parties involved to accept the offer factoring above all of Ishan’s wish to continue to seek more playing time."

