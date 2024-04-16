Fans buzz in joy as Mohun Bagan Super Giant win the ISL 2023-24 League Shield

Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant carved out a defining moment by clinching their maiden League Shield title with a sensational 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, as the home fans roared with elation.

The Mariners’ journey to glory commenced with a stroke of brilliance from Indian forward Liston Colaco, whose exquisite curling strike in the 28th minute set the stage alight, giving Mohun Bagan an early advantage.

The momentum continued to build as Jason Cummings seized the opportunity in the 80th minute, capitalizing on the space behind Mumbai City’s defence to slot a goal, doubling the lead and sending the crowd into raptures.

However, Mumbai City refused to concede defeat easily, as Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back for the Islanders with a late strike in the 89th minute, injecting a surge of tension into the closing moments of the encounter. Yet, the Mariners showcased resilience and composure, holding firm their lead and clinching the coveted League Shield.

Social media erupted with celebrations following the historic victory. Here are the fan reactions:

"We are the ISL champions! JOy Mohun Bagan!," a fan elated in joy.

"Thanks to fans who came in large numbers Players gave their all on the field. Kudos to them....Let's goooo... We are the champions of India," a fan posted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Kolkata is "Football's Own Kingdom" in India ! JOY MOHUN BAGAN!" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Mohun Bagan first ruled past now dominating the present as well...they've won now another national Trophy, this time it's ISL shield. 𝗠𝗕𝗦𝗚 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗯𝗹𝘆," another fan commented.

"Hats off to every member of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant squad for their outstanding performance throughout the season, now off we go to the knockout stage," another fan wrote.

"What a game this was, filled with emotions. Mohun Bagan Super Giant - the epitome of greatness," another fan congratulated.

Is a treble on the cards for Mohun Bagan SG?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant made waves in Indian football with their stellar performance throughout the season. They started their campaign on a high note by clinching the Durand Cup title at the beginning of the season, signaling their intent for the challenges ahead.

Although they encountered early setbacks and a somewhat inconsistent campaign under Juan Ferrando, the team's fortunes took a turn for the better when Antonio Lopez Habas assumed the role of head coach midway through the season, transitioning from his previous position as technical director.

Under Habas' guidance, the Mariners effortlessly secured the shield, marking a significant milestone in their history by defeating Mumbai City FC for the first time.

With the league matches concluded, the focus now shifts to the playoffs, where six teams have qualified for contention. While having already booked a semi-final spot, the Mariners emerge as a strong contender, boasting formidable potential to clinch the title.

