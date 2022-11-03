FC Goa 3 - 0 Jamshedpur FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in their fourth game of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa today (November 3).

FC Goa came into the game having lost their previous game against Hyderabad FC. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, came into the game high on confidence. They defeated NorthEast United FC in their previous game to secure their first victory of the season.

It was a game between the fifth and sixth-placed teams in the points table.

The Gaurs moved into second place with a victory today, while the Red Miners would have moved to fourth in the points table had they won.

The match started with a bang for FC Goa as they took the lead in the second minute. Iker Guarrotxena tapped in from an Edu Bedia pass following a Brandon Fernandes corner. After scoring an early goal, The Gaurs took complete control of the game.

FC Goa doubled their lead in the 12th minute courtesy of Noah Sadaoui's strike from a Fernandes pass. The Red Miners had a few shots at goal as well but created nothing substantial.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

The second half started with Jamshedpur FC trying to get back into the game. They made a double change at halftime with hopes of salvaging something from the game.

Jamshedpur FC had a few chances in the second half but failed to convert them.

The Gaurs continued their attacking approach but failed to convert the chances that came their way in regulation time in the second half. The Gaurs did get their third goal of the game in added time courtesy of Brison Fernandes' strike.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-0 in favor of FC Goa.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#1 FC Goa dominated the first half completely

Iker Guarrotxena opened the scoring today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It was a completely one-sided affair in the first half. Even though Jamshedpur FC had a few shots, the overall half belonged to The Gaurs.

FC Goa looked dominant in the first few minutes and managed to score two early goals to give themselves a good advantage for the rest of the game.

Their high press in the initial minutes of the game allowed them to win a lot of loose balls in the attacking half and create a lot of chances. The high press also resulted in the Red Miners being unsettled and committing a lot of errors.

Carlos Pena's side could have scored more goals in the first half but failed to convert all the chances they created.

Regardless, Pena will be happy with the way his side played and attacked in the first half.

#2 Jamshedpur FC lack cohesion in defense and attack

Jamshedpur FC looked like a disjointed unit (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC started the game poorly as they conceded an early goal in the second minute from a quickly taken corner. They never really got the time to settle into the game properly as they had to deal with a constant barrage of FC Goa's attacks.

A major concern for Aidy Boothroyd's side has been the lack of cohesion between the players. They have looked like a disjointed unit this season, and it was showcased yet again today.

The defense and midfield were disjointed, allowing the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia to win a lot of second balls in dangerous areas. They also gave too much space for FC Goa's players to exploit, which eventually led to the Gaurs controlling the game completely.

Jamshedpur FC's attacks lacked coordination at times, which made them waste some good opportunities that came their way. Their finishing was also poor today.

Boothroyd has a lot of work to do, especially since Jamshedpur FC are the defending league shield champions. They currently look like distant relatives of the side that won the league shield last season.

#1 FC Goa keep their second clean sheet of the campaign

Dheeraj made three saved today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Gaurs managed to keep their second clean sheet of the campaign today. It is an impressive statistic given they have played just four games, and three of them were away games.

While the statistics look good, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in the Gaurs backline. FC Goa's defense looked shaky at times and were beaten a couple of times.

It was Jamshedpur FC's poor finishing that helped the Gaurs keep a clean sheet today rather than superb defending. FC Goa's defense was untested in the first half but were below expected standards in the second half.

If the Gaurs are to challenge for the league title, then Carlos Pena will want his side to have a more calm, composed backline.

