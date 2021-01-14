FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC: 4 things we learned

FC Goa picked up their fifth win of 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) as they beat Jamshedpur FC 3-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (19', 52') scored a brace while Ivan Gonzalez (89') put the icing on the cake later.

With this win, FC Goa moved up to the third spot on the table with 18 points from 11 matches. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, remain at the seventh spot with 13 points.

Here are the 4 things we learned from the match:

#4 Jamshedpur FC's grave errors in defense haunt them

Jamshedpur FC have collected four clean sheets this season but committed plenty of errors in the back against FC Goa. The Gaurs capitalized on them and scored three goals past them.

The back-four of Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, and Ricky Lallawmawma looked disjointed. In the build-up to the third goal, Stephen Eze forayed forward to challenge Ivan Gonzalez but couldn't win the ball. As a result, he left behind acres of space and FC Goa capitalized on it.

Owen Coyle also had to take out Peter Hartley in the second half for his subdued performance. FC Goa's wingers created some good opportunities in the game by exploiting Ricky and Narender.

#3 FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando gets his replacements spot on

Advertisement

Naveen Kumar was exceptional between the sticks for FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Juan Ferrando relegated this season's leading goal-scorer Igor Angulo to the bench as Alberto Noguera replaced him. But the gamble paid off as Noguera registered two assists and had a role to play in the build-up to all the goals.

In the 19th minute, he beat Ricky and laid a pass to Ortiz, who scored the first goal for FC Goa. In the second half, his pass to Brandon on the left flank was later converted into a goal by Ortiz again. And, in the final minutes of the game, Noguera played a one-two pass with Ivan Gonzalez to help the defender score his first ISL goal.

Advertisement

𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 💪



Check out @naveen32navi's Hero of the Match performance on his first #HeroISL 2020-21 start 📽️#FCGJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/nxOqcLZNeY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 14, 2021

Naveen Kumar looked calm and composed while playing his first ISL game in over a year. In the 11th minute, he dived full-stretch to save Isaac Vanmalsawma's shot from outside the box. In the 79th minute, he also palmed away a stooping header from Stephen Eze.

Naveen made five saves against Jamshedpur FC and deservedly got the 'Hero of the Match' award.

#2 Nerijus Valskis does his best but cannot score a goal

Jamshedpur FC's leading goalscorer Nerijus Valskis produced a good shift but the goal eluded him. The Lithuanian has 8 goals in the tournament so far and could have leveled terms with Igor Angulo.

He got a wonderful opportunity to score in the 25th minute from inside the box, but FC Goa's goalkeeper saved his effort. He also dropped down to collect the ball and release the likes of Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, and Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur FC seem to be over-dependent on Valskis' abilities to score goals. They need to look for other avenues to score against their opponents.

#1 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza fills Igor Angulo's boots

Advertisement

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza scored a brace for FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa shed their dependence on Igor Angulo to score goals as Jorge Ortiz Mendoza replaced him with aplomb. Playing as a lead striker, the Spaniard registered a brace against Jamshedpur FC to prove his goal-scoring ability.

Ortiz positioned himself at the right place at the right time to meet Noguera's back-pass and score his first goal. He completed a brace later after timing his run to perfection and connecting a low cross from Brandon Fernandes.

Ortiz exploited the space between Hartley and Ricky numerous times to make darting runs. If it weren't for his profligacy, he could have scored more goals.