FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as the Gaurs climb to third place after crucial win

FC Goa moved up to third spot in the ISL standings after registering a comprehensive 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza's brace and a Ivan Garrido Gonzalez strike helped the Gaurs beat the Red Miners in match 58 of the 2020-21 ISL season.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Naveen Kumar - 8/10

FC Goa managing to keep a clean sheet was largely due to the efforts of Naveen Kumar. He made several saves throughout the game and was declared the Hero of The Match for his efforts.

Seriton Fernandes - 6.5/10

Seriton Fernandes has settled well into the FC Goa side and was defensively solid once again against Jamshedpur FC. Attacking isn't his strong suit, but it does not matter if he keeps on playing the way he did on Thursday.

James Donachie - 7/10

As expected, James Donachie was solid at the back and won most of his aerial duels. He ably commanded the midfielders in front of him as well.

Advertisement

Ivan Gonzalez - 7.5/10

Ivan Gonzalez popped up with the third goal of the game after an excellent run from the back. The FC Goa defender then expertly finished to seal the deal for his side.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

Saviour Gama is becoming one of the most dependable Indian players for FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando. The game against Jamshedpur FC was no different as he kept the ball moving.

Lenny Rodrigues - 7/10

Lenny Rodrigues is a lynchpin in the middle of the pitch for FC Goa. The Gaurs benefited hugely from his timely tackles to prevent Jamshedpur FC from breaking on the counter.

Edu Bedia - 7/10

Edu Bedia ran the show from the middle of the pitch, and was involved in almost every offensive situation FC Goa created.

Alexander Jesuraj - 7/10

Be it in defence or attack, Alexander Jesuraj was everywhere. He was unlucky not to get an assist to his name when his clever flick found Jorge Mendoza in open space. But the Spaniard failed to convert.

Alberto Noguera - 7.5/10

Alberto Noguera provided the assist for the first goal, and was also involved when FC Goa doubled their lead. He was extremely efficient in attack.

Advertisement

88.9% - For a player with a minimum of 15 tackles in the current campaign of the #ISL, @FCGoaOfficial’s @NogueraAlberto has the highest tackle success rate of 88.9%. He has won 16 of his 18 tackles this season. Determined. #FCGJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/A6mouNmdm7 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 14, 2021

Brandon Fernandes - 7/10

Brandon Fernandes had a solid game, linking up the play for all the forward players. He provided the assist for the second goal, and was a constant threat for Jamshedpur FC throughout the match.

Jorge Mendoza - 8/10

In the absence of Igor Angulo, Jorge Mendoze stepped up and made sure FC Goa were sharp upfront. He scored two goals, but could have easily added more to his tally.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

TP Rehenesh could not do anything to prevent any of the goals. But considering his fluctuating form throughout the tournament, 6/10 is a generous rating.

Narender Gahlot - 5/10

Narender Gahlot has not had much game time this season, and it showed. His performance was rusty and off the boil.

Stephen Eze - 5.5/10

FC Goa scored twice directly from Stephen Eze's side, and the big Nigerian could have been more positionally aware to prevent the goals.

The Men Of Steel pushing to get back in the game 👊#FCGJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/vmFo9L4G5s — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 14, 2021

Peter Hartley - 6/10

Advertisement

Peter Hartley won almost everything in the air. The 32-year-old, who has been one of the most consistent performers for Jamshedpur FC this season, was unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Ricky Lallawmawma did not venture forward as much as he has been doing in the previous games, owing to the nature of the match. He stayed back and performed his defensive duties well.

Mohammad Mobashir - 6/10

Mohammad Mobashir is looking more confident with every passing game, and the clash against FC Goa was no different. The youngster could have moved the ball around quicker, but he will only get better with time.

Aitor Monroy - 6/10

Like Mobashir, more was expected from Aitor Monroy as far as moving the ball around was concerned. He looked sluggish on the day.

Alexandre Lima - 5.5/10

Alexandre Lima largely had an ill-tempered game, and it disrupted his ability to actually have an impact against FC Goa. He was sent off in the second half after a clumsy tackle earned him a second yellow card.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6.5/10

Isaac Vanmalsawma came close to scoring in the first half, but his effort was denied by an excellent save from Naveen Kumar. He looked lively throughout the game.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

Aniket Jadhav was given the license to dribble, and while he did so efficiently on most occasions, he still needs to learn when to release the ball.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

When Nerijus Valskis was booked for simulation, it summed up his desperation to create something. Largely an isolated figure upfront, the Lithuanian did not receive the service he usually needs to score goals.