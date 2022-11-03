FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as Gaurs return to winning ways | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa trounced Jamshedpur FC 3-0 at the Fatorda Stadium to get their third win of the 2022-23 ISL season on Thursday (November 3).

Iker Guarrotxena opened the scoring for the Gaurs after just two minutes, tapping home Edu Bedia's teasing ball into the box. The hosts were 2-0 up nine minutes later as an error from the Red Miners allowed Brandon Fernandes to slip in Noah Sadoui, who scored with a clinical finish.

Jamshedpur improved in the second half, but Goa held fort defensively and managed the game reasonably well without creating any big chances. They ultimately got their third and final goal of the night through a stunning effort from Brison Fernandes in injury time to wrap up a comfortable win.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from the match:

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh - 6.5/10

Dheeraj Singh was confident with his hands and feet, and commanded his box well with some instinctive punches when danger came his way.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6.5/10

Dohling didn't contribute much going forward but was solid defensively and helped Goa maintain their clean sheet.

Fares Arnaout - N/A

Arnout unfortunately suffered a head injury and was substituted just 10 minutes into the match.

Anwar Ali - 7.5/10

Ali was superb for the Gaurs and dealt well with Jamshedpur's forwards for most of the game. He recorded six clearances, a block and an interception, while also completing 89% of his passes and laying out one key pass.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Seriton Fernandes was caught out on a couple of occasions as Jamshedpur amped up the pressure in the second half, but did well otherwise.

Ayush Chhetri - 8/10

Chhetri quietly enjoyed an excellent game and kept his side ticking in midfield, misplacing just six of his 61 attempted passes. He also importantly won six of his eight ground duels and made a game-high five tackles.

Edu Bedia - 7.5/10

Bedia got the assist for Guarrotxena's opener and almost all of his team's moves went through him. He had the most touches (121), pass attempts (111) and completed passes (98) across both teams.

Iker Guarrotxena - 7/10

Guarrotxena scored Goa's opener with an easy finish after getting himself between the two Jamshedpur centre-backs. He was tidy with his passing and linked up well with his fellow forwards.

Brandon Fernandes - 7.5/10

Brandon Fernandes has started the season brilliantly and put in yet another solid display. The Gaurs skipper played a quick corner that caught Jamshedpur out for the opener. He then won the ball off Jitendra Singh and set up Sadoui with a perfectly weighted pass for his side's second goal.

Brandon seemed to be all over the pitch, ending the game with a key pass, two tackles, four accurate long balls and four successful duels.

Redeem Tlang - 6/10

Tlang's positioning played a part in Guarrotxena's goal and he also hit the crossbar with a header late in the first half. However, his influence waned in the second half.

Noah Sadoui - 7/10

Sadoui scored Goa's second goal with a clinical slide-roll finish that gave TP Rehenesh no chance. He was wasteful with at least two other good chances in the first half, but helped his team after the break by giving them an outlet when Jamshedpur pressed forward.

Substitutes

Glan Martins - 7/10

Martins replaced Arnaout early in the first half. He looked a little shaky defensively, but recovered well after the break. He was good with his passing, playing a couple of glorious long balls that his side failed to make use of.

Makan Chote - 6/10

Chote came on for Tlang in the 69th minute. He got into decent positions without really troubling the Jamshedpur defense.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

Gama was brought on only in the 85th minute, but left his mark on the game by assisting his side's third goal.

Brison Fernandes - 7/10

Brison Fernandes also came on in the 85th minute. He put the seal on an emphatic Gaurs win with a stunning goal in stoppage time. Brison received a cross from Gama, took an incredible first touch to give himself some space in the box and fired a half-volley that easily beat Rehenesh for his first senior goal.

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP - 5.5/10

Rehenesh had a couple of unnecessary headrush moments that fortunately went unpunished and was thoroughly beaten for all three goals.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma endured a marginally better night than the rest of the Jamshedpur backline. He was decent with his passing, completing three of five long balls, and also chipped in with four tackles.

Peter Hartley - 5/10

Hartley needlessly pushed forward for Goa's second goal, leaving Brandon with acres of space to thread a pass to Sadoui. He improved in the second half, but simply couldn't command his defense in a well below-par display for a player of his standards.

Eli Sabia - 5/10

Sabia was poorly positioned for Sadoui's goal. He struggled to really recover from that moment and was substituted at half-time.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 5.5/10

Renthlei struggled against Sadoui's pace and close control for much of the game, though he did come out on top on a couple of occasions. His passing wasn't great, however, and Jamshedpur needed more from him in this game.

Ritwik Das - 5/10

Despite spending 72 minutes on the pitch, Das completed just three passes, one of which was a key pass. He recorded three tackles and an interception but just couldn't get into the game against a disciplined Goa defense.

Farukh Choudhary - 6/10

Choudhary seemed to be the only one trying to make an impact from midfield for Jamshedpur. He laid out one key pass and completed a dribble in the first 45 minutes, but was marshaled well by the Gaurs in the second half.

Jitendra Singh - 4.5/10

Jitendra Singh gave the ball away close to his own box and the hosts took full advantage of his error to make it 2-0 in the 11th minute. He struggled to cope with the opposition press and was subbed off at half-time.

Boris Singh Thangjam - 5.5/10

Boris Singh was slow to close down Bedia for the opening goal of the game and struggled to make any real impact in the first half. He looked better after the break, but was easily kept quiet.

Wellington Priori - 6/10

Priori got his side's first two shots on target in a brief burst at the end of the second half. He couldn't do much otherwise, however, and was substituted early after the break.

Daniel Chukwu - 5/10

It was a frustrating night for Chukwu, who received very little service until Harry Sawyer was brought on in the second half. He missed a good chance to halve the deficit in the second half and had just 14 touches despite playing the entirety of the contest.

Substitutes

Harry Sawyer - 7/10

Sawyer came on at half-time and added some much-needed energy to Jamshedpur's attack with his pressing and pacy runs forward. He also laid out a couple of decent chances for his teammates, while going close to scoring with a header.

Pratik Chaudhari - 6.5/10

Chaudhar also entered the game at the start of the second half. He helped shore up his side's defense, even making a key clearance after Rehenesh left his goal unguarded.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - 6.5/10

Emmanuel-Thomas came on for Priori in the 56th minute. He laid out a team-high three key passes in an excellent cameo.

PC Laldinpuia - 6.5/10

Dinpuia replaced Boris Singh in the 56th minute. He was Jamshedpur's best passer, completing 80% of his passes and all four long-ball attempts.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel came on for Chaudhary in the 72nd minute. He added some verve to his side's attack but couldn't really trouble the Gaurs.

