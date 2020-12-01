FC Goa v NorthEast United FC - Player Ratings | ISL 2020/21

Idrissa Sylla and Igor Angulo got their names on the scoresheet for NorthEast United FC and FC Goa as match number 12 in the 2020/21 Indian Super League ended in a draw at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. While the point moves NorthEast to second on the table behind ATK Mohun Bagan, the two points dropped sees Juan Ferrando's FC Goa in seventh place on the table.

Ferrando's side, who have played three games so far is still searching for their first win, something that has eluded them despite having played some good quality football and scored a good number of goals.

At 20 years and 44 days, Lalengmawia became the youngest player in the ISL to ever captain aside in the absence of Federico Gallego. Dylan Fox, the NorthEast United FC center back was impressive as he ensured that no more goals were scored by FC Goa.

Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, and Jorge Ortiz put in solid shifts for The Gaurs. However, they didn't manage to score as the game eventually ended 1-1 as Juan Ferrnado's men continue to look for their first win of the season.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Mohammad Nawaz - 5.5/10

All in all a good game for the number one Goalkeeper for FC Goa. The only blemish would perhaps be the fact that he could not keep out Idrissa Sylla's second attempt at the penalty.

Seriton Fernandes - 7/10

The FC Goa right-back put in a solid shift in the right full-back. While he was more or less quiet in the first half, Seriton began attacking a lot more in the second half and created a few chances while inning a few corners as well.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6/10

Dohling had a decent outing before coming off due to a cramp. The 24-year-old was an important part of the FC Goa defensive unit and partnered well with Ivan Gonzalez in central defence. He was replaced by Ishan Pandita in the dying moments of the game.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6.5/10

Playing at the heart of the defence, Gonzalez was as solid as ever in central defence and managed to hold the fort for the most part. The Spaniard also looked at attacking in the final moments of the match apart from the plethora of corners and set=pieces.

Saviour Gama - 6/10

The left full-back was fairly solid in defence and managed to war-off threats from Ninthoinganba Meetei in the second half. This was a quiet, but solid game for the young defender.

Albert Noguera - 7/10

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder had a few flashes of brilliance and linked up well with Jorge Ortiz and Igor Angulo. Noguera wasn't substituted and played the entire 90 minutes. He also came close to scoring, only to see his effort hit the post.

Lenny Rodrigues - 6/10

Playing behind Brandon Fernandes, as he had done in the previous season, the 33-year-old Rodrigues had a solid game and put in a good shift before being substituted for Makan Chote.

Edu Bedia - 5.5/10

The Goa skipper had a quiet game which mostly saw him take up defensive positions. Bedia was also a part of the controversy towards the end of the match when the managers Gerard Nus and Juan Ferrando got into a spat.

Brandon Fernandes - 8/10

The 26-year old was the lynchpin of the FC Goa attack and managed to find passes at will. Brandon also provided the assist for Angulo's goal. This was his first start in the 2020/21 ISL season.

Igor Angulo - 8.5/10

The 36-year old striker got his name on the scoresheet on the cusp of half-time. The Spaniard lined up well with the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz but failed to score another to help his side to three points.

Jorge Ortiz 8.5/10

The Spaniard was perhaps the best player on the pitch for FC Goa. He was involved each time FC Goa went into attack and managed to breach the defences on several occasions. Ortiz inked up well with Noguera in midfield and came close to scoring in the second half.

Substitutes

Princeton Rebello - 5/10

Princeton came on as a like-for-like change for Brandon Fernandes in the hour-mark. His work rate was fairly good but began to occupy a more defensive role after Lenny Rodrigues went off.

Makan Chote - N/A

Came on in the 73rd minute for Lenny Rodrigues

Ishan Pandita - N/A

Came on in the 89th minute for Aiban Dohling. This was Pandita's first-ever appearance in the Indian Super League.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Idrissa Sylla converted a penalty to give NorthEast United FC the lead

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 4.5/10

Subhasish should have done better to stop the Igor Angulo goal as one would argue that it was a regulation save. He came off in the 47th minute and was replaced by reserve custodian Gurmeet Singh.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6/10

A solid game for the left-back. He was very impressive when it came to matching the pace of players like Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, and Alberto Noguera. Gurjinder played the entire 90 minutes of the game.

Dylan Fox - 7.5/10

The Aussie was perhaps the best player for NorthEast United FC on the day. The 26-year-old also prevented several goals from going in, a phenomenal performance. He was a contender for the Hero of the Match following an astounding performance.

Benjamin Lambot - 6.5/10

The Belgian had little to do with Dylan Fox literally out of his skin. Lambot could have done better when it came to the Igor Angulo goal, but it was a strong performance nonetheless.

Provat Lakra - 5.5/10

The young left-back had a few issues in defence and could have done better when Brandon Fernandes crossed the ball for the Igor Angulo goal. Lakra came off early in the second half and was replaced by the much more experienced Ashutosh Mehta.

Khassa Camara - 7/10

A very strong performance from the lone midfielder. Having started every game and played every minute for Gerard Nus' side, Camara is one of the most important players on the side. Another strong performance against FC Goa has gone on reinforcing the same.

Lalengmawia - 8.5/10

A few weeks after he turned 20, the youngster was handed the captain's armband after first-choice captain Federico Gallego was ruled out. His performance in midfield coupled with his captaincy ensured that he was named Hero of the match ahead of Dylan Fox.

Fanai Lalrempuia - 5.5/10

The youngster put in a fairly impressive shift before he was forced off in the 67th minute courtesy of a cramp.

Luis Machado - 6.5/10

Playing on the right-wing, Machado was quite impressive and came close to scoring a few times as well. The Portuguese were one of the few players to play the entire 90 minutes for Gerard Nus' side.

Idrissa Sylla - 8/10

Playing as a lone central striker, Idrissa Sylla was a constant nuisance in the FC Goa defence and managed to hold up the ball quite well. Having won the penalty, Sylla converted it in the second time of reckoning after the first one was disallowed.

Britto PM - 6/10

The left-winger put in a solid shift in the first half and provided the cross that earned Sylla the penalty. However, he was replaced in the second half by Ninthoi Meetei.

Substitutes

Ashutosh Mehta - 5/10

The experienced full-back came in place of a tiring Provat Lakra and managed to keep Jorge Ortiz and Igor Angulo at bay.

Gurmeet Singh - 6.5/10

Gurmeet came on at the start of the second half forSubhasish Roy and was managed to keep the ball out of his goal.

Rochharzela - 5/10

The youngster came on in the 67th minute for Fanai Lalrempuia and played a part in reinforcing the NorthEast United defensive unit.

Ninthoinganba Meetei - 5/10

The youngster threatened with his pace initially and also came close to assist with a cut-back or two. However, he came on a bit too late to influence the game in any way.

Kwesi Appiah - N/A

Came on in the 79th minute for Idrissa Sylla.