FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 15th, 2022

FC Goa will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 92nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 15th February 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

FC Goa are on the edge of the cliff and need positive results to stay in contention for a playoff spot. The Gaurs are ninth in the ISL 2021-22 standings with 18 points in 16 matches, having won four and lost six. They will be high on confidence after their comprehensive 5-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the previous game, courtesy of a hat-trick by Jorge Ortiz.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have bounced back after a poor start to the season. They are currently on a two-game winning streak, taking their undefeated run to 10 games. The Mariners have now climbed to the second spot in the table with 26 points in 14 matches.

They came from one goal behind in their previous game to defeat NorthEast United FC 3-1, courtesy of goals from Johnny Kauko, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Makan Winkle Chothe, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhashish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Johnny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams

*NOTE: FC Goa have as many as three players who have been ruled out, with the status of a few yet to be known.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 92

Date and time: Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Jorge Ortiz

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Joni Kauko

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Dheeraj Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Aibanbha Dohling, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Deepak Tangri, Makan Chote, Liston Colaco, David Williams

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Princeton Rebello

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee