×
Create
Notifications

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Edu Bedia of FC Goa in action. (Pic Credits: ISL Media)
Edu Bedia of FC Goa in action. (Pic Credits: ISL Media)
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Preview

FC Goa will lock horns with last-time finalists ATK Mohun Bagan in match no.92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Mariners are second in the league table, having accumulated 26 points in 14 games with six wins, five draws and two losses so far. ATKMB defeated NorthEast United FC 3-1 in their last match.

The Kolkata-based team has yet to lose a game under new boss Juan Ferrando,. They will be level on points with league leaders Hyderabad FC with a win against Goa. The Mariners will look to build on their recent success to seal a berth in the top four.

বিদ্যূত-বিচ্ছুরণের লড়াই ⚡@atkmohunbaganfc's @colaco_liston and @FCGoaOfficial's @jorgeortiz92 will battle it out at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim tonight 😍Who will get their team the 3️⃣ points? 👀#FCGATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/ltqYjvD8cq

FC Goa, on the other hand, ran riot last time out against Chennaiyin FC, scoring five goals and keeping a clean sheet. The Goan club currently sit ninth in the standings with 18 points to their credit.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The Mariners and FC Goa have met three times, with the former winning twice and the other meeting ending in a draw.

#AmcheGaurs will look to build on their new-found confidence as they take on #ATKMB tomorrow night in Bambolim.Read our match preview 👇🏻fcgoa.in/media/match-pr…#ForcaGoa #FCGATKMB #HeroISL https://t.co/ef652GU26b

Matches played: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

FC Goa wins: 0

Draws: 1

Top scorers in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Liston Colaco (Seven goals in 14 matches)

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (Seven goals in 12 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (Two clean sheets in 13 matches)

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet in three matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Fierce on the pitch ⚡️After scoring a hattrick in his last outing, @jorgeortiz92 now has 12 goal contributions for the Gaurs with 7 goals and 5 assists! 💪🏻#FCGATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball #FCGoa https://t.co/npov0QXntX

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh - 38 (ATKMB), Dheeraj Singh - 23 (FCG)

Most Passes: Pritam Kotal - 594 (ATKMB), Edu Bedia - 1105 (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez - 810 (FCG)

Most Interceptions: Tiri - 38 (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal - 34 (ATKMB), Edu Bedia - 31 (FCG)

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: Ivan Gonzalez - 55 (FCG), Alberto Noguera - 58 (FCG), Carl McHugh - 53 (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal - 44 (ATKMB)

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी