FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa lost 0-2 to Bengaluru FC in their seventh game of the ISL 2022–23 season. It was Bengaluru FC's seventh game of the season too.

FC Goa came into the game fourth in the points table, having defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 the night before.

Bengaluru FC came into the game ranked tenth in the league and had lost their previous game 4-0 to Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa wanted to win the game and keep their unbeaten home record intact. A win would have taken the Gaurs to third in the points table.

Simon Grayson's side wanted to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat, and a victory today would have taken the Blues from ninth to eighth in the points table.

The game started with FC Goa having the better exchanges in the initial moments of the first half. FC Goa controlled more of the ball and had some good chances, while Bengaluru FC tried to keep a steady shape in defense and did not concede an early goal.

Bengaluru FC did take the lead in the 27th minute when Roy Krishna's pass found Javi, who made no mistake in slotting it past Dheeraj Singh to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of Bengaluru FC. The second half started with FC Goa trying to score an equalizer while Bengaluru FC kept up their calm approach.

Javi Hernandez got his name on the scoresheet again in the 57th minute when he rounded up the goalkeeper and slotted the ball calmly into the goal to make it 2-0. Carlos Pena's side tried hard to score a goal but failed to convert the chances that came their way.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of the visitors. With the victory, the Blues moved to eighth in the points table, while the Gaurs remained in fourth.

#3 Bengaluru FC finally got a win after four consecutive defeats

Bengaluru FC started the season with a victory against NorthEast United FC and then drew their second game. After that, the Blues suffered four consecutive defeats to dwell on tenth in the points table.

Things were looking really gloomy for the Blues this season. Simon Grayson finally managed to get a victory away from home. Simon Grayson made a lot of changes in the first eleven, and it looks like the English gaffers' pep talk has worked.

The Blues will hope that they can continue to get such positive results.

#2 The changes in the starting eleven work for Bengaluru FC and Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson, after the defeat in the previous game, said that at the moment he doesn't have any players that are suitable to play in the starting eleven. The English gaffer made some significant changes to the starting eleven.

He continued with his approach of keeping Sunil Chhetri on the bench. He didn't keep Alan Costa and Bruno Ramires in the starting lineup.

The Blues from Bangalore started with just three foreigners today, and that gamble paid off for Simon Grayson. The Indian central midfielders did a good job keeping the cohesion between defense and attack intact for the Blues.

Simon Grayson, though, has a lot of work to do as FC Goa opened up the Blues' defense on numerous occasions.

#1 FC Goa lost their first game at home this season

This was FC Goa's third home game of the season, and they suffered their first defeat at home today. FC Goa have had a hot and cold start to the season as they have managed to win four games and lose three.

Consistency has been a big issue on Carlos Pena's side. Today, the Gaurs showcased good football but failed to convert the chances they created. It was a case of poor finishing today.

Carlos Pena needs to ensure that his team is more consistent going forward, or else they will continue to suffer. The Gaurs will hope they can find consistency in front of goal.

