The third match of the ISL 2020-21 will see FC Goa square off against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Both teams will be hoping to start their campaign on a good note.

Last year's ISL Shield Winners FC Goa have made a handful of new signings this season in the hope of making it to the playoffs once again. Several players along with coach Sergio Lobera left the team to join Mumba City FC. With a bunch of youngsters in the squad, the onus will be on the experienced foreign players to fetch them the win.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have been a strong side in the league every single season but have managed to win the trophy only once. The Sunil Chhetri-led team has the firepower to make it to the playoffs this season. Bengaluru FC will be one of the strong contenders for the title this season.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu won the Golden Glove award twice, which makes him a must-pick in your Dream11 team. The 28-year-old player kept 11 clean sheets last season in 19 games.

Sandhu is Bengaluru FC's first-choice goalkeeper for ISL 2020-21, making him an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain for your FCG vs BFC Dream11 team.

Advertisement

#2 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is a regular starter for Bengaluru FC and has been their top performer. The striker was close to winning the Golden Boot several times but missed out due to a small margin of difference. The 36-year-old player seems to be getting better with age. He is BFC's most valuable asset who can net in plenty of goals this season as well.

Considering his form in the previous couple of editions, he must have a place in your FCG vs BFC Dream11 team.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo

Spanish winger Igor Angulo had an excellent stint with Polish club Górnik Zabrze when he scored 80 goals in 137 appearances. The striker-cum-winger also seems to be getting better with age and so does his goal-scoring ability. He is one of the fastest players in the league and can cover the whole ground when needed, which makes him a key pick for the captain or vice-captain role ahead of today's game.

The 36-year-old player will don the No. 17 jersey for FC Goa. He's an absolute goal machine and will be Goa's most valuable striker this season.