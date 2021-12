FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 11th, 2021

Match Number 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see FC Goa lock horns with Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa have had a disappointing season so far, winning just one game while losing three. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have also struggled to find form, winning just one match while losing three and drawing one of their five games.

Today's encounter will prove to be crucial for both managers, who will want to keep moving upward in the ladder as the season moves ahead.

In terms of team news, FC Goa will be without Spanish forward Airam Cabrera and Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes while for Bengaluru FC Leon Augustine is out of action.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh; Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia; Seriton Fernandes, Albert Noguera, Devendra Mirgaonkar; Jorge Ortiz

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu; Ashique Kuruniyan, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhary, Roshan Singh; Iman Basafa, Bruno Edgar, Suresh Singh; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Date & Time: December 11, 2021, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

FCG vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gurpreet Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Alan Costa, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Albert Noguera, Bruno Edgar, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jorge Ortiz

Captain: Jorge Ortiz. Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dheeraj Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pratik Chaudhary, Roshan Singh, Iman Basafa, Devendra Mirgaonkar, Suresh Singh, Sunil Chhetri

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Sunil Chhetri. Vice-captain: Iman Basafa.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee