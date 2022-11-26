FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 26, 2022

FC Goa lock horns with Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the third game of Matchweek 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Saturday, November 26, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa have made a strong start to the season, winning four out of their six games so far. They come into this contest on the back of a 3-0 home win over ATK Mohun Bagan and will look to extend their winning run in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, it hasn't been a great start to the season for Bengaluru FC, who currently find themselves in 10th place in the points table with only one win in their six games thus far. They were hammered 4-0 by Mumbai City FC in their last outing. Simon Grayson's side desperately need a turnaround in fortunes.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane/Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri/Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Date: November 26, 2022, 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Based on current form, you'd have to peg FC Goa as the favorite for this encounter. Bengaluru FC haven't posed much threat going forward and lately, they've looked defensively fragile as well. While there could be some changes made in this match that could help them, it's Goa for the win on paper.

As a result, I have backed FC Goa players more in both of my suggestions, with the in-form Noah Sadaoui being one of my first-choice captaincy picks. Iker Guarrotxena could be an intriguing differential selection as well. Sivasakthi Narayanan and Roy Krishna are the only two BFC players I have on both of my suggestions.

Edu Bedia and Aibanbha Dohling are two other players I feel are must-haves.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Edu Bedia, Bruno Almeida, Noah Sadaoui, Redeem Tlang, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arshdeep Singh, Alan Costa, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Edu Bedia, Bruno Almeida, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Edu Bedia. Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena.

